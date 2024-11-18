Brianna LaPaglia slams claims she moved on too “fast” from Zach Bryan

After Brianna LaPaglia posted a TikTok cozying up to a mystery man, she clapped back at netizens who said she moved on too soon from Zach Bryan.

Though Brianna ‘Chickenfry’ LaPaglia co-hosts the BFFs podcast with Dave Portnoy and Josh Richards, she became a viral name when she began dating Zach Bryan in July 2023.

The two dated until October 2024 when Bryan “blindsided” LaPaglia with a breakup. Following their split, the podcast host claimed Bryan “emotionally abused” her for over a year.

Article continues after ad

She also alleged that the country singer asked her to sign a $12M NDA to keep quiet about their relationship. Not only that, but he was even willing to give her a house and an apartment in NYC.

LaPaglia, however, said she refused to sign the NDA and instead used her podcast to address her tumultuous relationship with Bryan.

Instagram: countrychord Brianna LaPaglia and Zach Bryan

Though she’s fresh in the dating game, LaPaglia posted a TikTok on November 17 where she could be seen cozying up to a mystery man.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“Sometimes all you need is an NYC sunrise and some good pals,” she captioned her post.

During her viral TikTok, LaPaglia’s new beau wrapped his arms around her waist, rested his head on her shoulder, and nuzzled his face into her neck.

At one point, the two faced each other closely, nearly kissing as they were hand in hand.

Though she was met with plenty of support in the comments from fans, one particular viewer called her out for moving on too fast.

Article continues after ad

“That was fast,” quipped the netizen.

LaPaglia quickly clapped back, saying, “Well I was cheated on my whole relationship, so yeah.”

To accompany her post, the podcast host used Taylor Swift’s song, ‘I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.’

Though she hasn’t completely confirmed dating the mystery man, LaPaglia looked more than comfortable next to the potential mate, leaving fans eager to discover his identity.