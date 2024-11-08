Addison Rae shocks fans after feature on Charli XCX remix nominated for Grammy

TikTok star and budding music artist Addison Rae is leaving fans shook after her remixed song with Charli XCX was nominated for a Grammy award.

The 2025 Grammy nominees have officially been released, and listeners all around the world are already excitedly gushing about their favorite artists potentially winning one or more of the prestigious accolades.

However, one name is sticking out from the rest — Addison Rae, a prominent influencer with over 88 million followers on TikTok.

Although Rae first made her mark on the world with her viral dance videos, she’s made it clear that she has bigger goals in mind. Since reaching online fame, she’s starred in feature films like Thanksgiving and Netflix’s He’s All That, and even released her debut EP, titled ‘AR,’ in 2023.

Now, she’s up for one of the most distinguished awards in the music biz after her feature on the remix of Charlie XCX’s song ‘Von dutch’ was nominated for a Grammy.

YouTube: Jimmy Kimmel Live Addison Rae has blossomed from a TikTok star to a Grammy-Nominated music artist.

Fans instantly got her name trending on X, but reactions are mixed. Some listeners are excited for Rae, while others are doubtfully calling into question the requirements for Grammy nominations.

“The only good thing about Addison Rae being nominated for a grammy is that Bryce Hall is crying somewhere in a corner,” one joked, referencing her infamous on-again, off-again relationship with the TikToker.

“As a person of near 40 experience, I generally ignore all of these new pop girls, but was pleasantly surprised/got into Addison Rae because of this remix,” another said.

“Addison Rae being a Grammy nominee is insane,” yet another commented.

Many others were surprised that Addison’s August 2024 song, ‘Diet Pepsi,’ wasn’t nominated. The track went viral after its release, leaving fans stunned by Rae’s breathy vocals and accompanying black-and-white music video.

Addison is one of a handful of artists being nominated for the very first time, including stars like Chappell Roan and Sabrina Carpenter.