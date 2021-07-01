Bryce Hall & Riley Hubatka respond to dating rumors on TikTok

Ever since Bryce Hall split up with TikTok icon Addison Rae, both parties have been rumored to be dating a number of different people, although nothing has become official yet.

Throughout 2021, there have been on and off rumors that Addison is dating international rap star Jack Harlow, while Bryce has been linked with Logan Paul’s old flame Josie Canseco.

As well as suggestions that Bryce had been cheating on Addison throughout their relationship, hence why it ended, their love lives have been fully fleshed out by their fans, all of whom are always quick to catch on when they’re seen with others.

Now, Bryce is being linked with fellow TikTok and social media star Riley Hubatka after posting together, with their fans loving the idea of the two getting together.

Now, the pair have responded to the rumors with their own TikTok posts, and it’s fair to say that those wanting to see the couple together might have to wait a little longer.

Replying to one comment on Riley’s video, the two laughed off any idea of them becoming a couple.

“She’s like my sister!” exclaimed Bryce, after laughing off the claim. He does pretend to try and kiss her, which Riley quickly ducks before saying to “get his name out of my comments immediately.”

So, it’s fair to say that they’re not letting the dating rumors go any further than they need to right now — but that doesn’t necessarily mean it will never happen.

Obviously, you can’t put stock into every dating rumor surrounding Bryce or he’d have been married off several times by now, but fans are definitely making it clear who they want to see him with — and Riley gets the nod of approval.