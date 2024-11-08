Brianna LaPaglia refuses Zach Bryan’s $12M NDA to keep quiet about alleged “emotional abuse”

Brianna LaPaglia went on her BFFs podcast and detailed instances of alleged “emotional abuse” from her ex-boyfriend Zach Bryan, claiming that he offered her $12M to keep quiet about their relationship.

Brianna “Chickenfry” LaPaglia was “blindsided” by her abrupt breakup from country singer Zach Bryan on October 22. After having dated since July 2023, LaPaglia was left to pick up the pieces from over a year of what she calls “emotional abuse.”

On November 7, she spent an hour and a half on the BFFs: Dave Portnoy, Josh Richards, & Brianna Chickenfry podcast to address being Bryan’s “doormat.”

Not only that, LaPaglia also detailed being offered to sign an alleged $12M NDA to keep quiet about her relationship with the country singer for the next three years.

“He broke me down… I still said f*ck your money,” LaPaglia said about refusing to sign the supposed nondisclosure agreement.

LaPaglia added that she didn’t want to sign the NDA because, had she bought a home with that money, she’d only think about the guy who “destroyed” her with his ‘narcissism’ for over a year.

In addition to $12M, Bryan’s team allegedly wanted to give LaPaglia a house and an apartment in NYC to stay quiet. She speculated that the offer was so huge because she had a video of the country singer yelling at her friends that has yet to be seen.

The podcaster said that she had been “emotionally abused” by Bryan throughout their entire relationship. “The last year of my life has been the hardest year of my life dealing with the abuse from this dude. I’m still scared right now. I’m scared to make him mad.”

Adding, “I lost myself throughout this whole relationship… I don’t even recognize myself anymore… He just took me out of my life, it was awful.”

She said the first time he tried to control what she wore and posted to social media was during the 2024 Golden Globes. “He didn’t like my dress, he said he didn’t want to date someone who presented themself that way. Anything good I did for me, he made sure to ruin it for me,” LaPaglia detailed.

LaPaglia and her co-hosts also addressed the diss track Portnoy and Richards made about Bryan. While it has yet to be released on streaming services, Portnoy said the country star’s crisis management team won’t stop him from ultimately releasing the song.