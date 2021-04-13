Bryce Hall calls out Addison Rae for blocking him on social media - Dexerto

Bryce Hall and Addison Rae don’t seem to be on good terms after their break-up, especially now that he’s called her out for blocking him on social media, and fans think they know the reason why.

The Braddison saga seemed like it was a fairy-tale in the making. However, after a roller-coaster ride that lasted more than a year, rumors that things weren’t going well between them started circulating.

People suspecting everything from their relationship being fake to a cheating scandal, and in the end, they confirmed the break-up, although they didn’t specify why. But just when it looked like it might have been an amicable split, Bryce called out Addison for blocking him on social media.

Advertisement

Bryce casually spilled the news on Twitter, saying, “When she blocks and unblocks you 23 times a week.”

Read More: How much Bryce Hall making from McBroom fight

Naturally, everyone assumed it was an apparent reference to Addison. However, some fans went a step further and speculated it might have something to do with his upcoming appearance on the 3 GIRLS 1 KITCHEN podcast with Lana.

TODAY IN SHADE: Bryce Hall shades his ex Addison Rae for blocking and unblocking him after Bryce announced he would be appearing in the former pornstar Lana Rhoades’s podcast. pic.twitter.com/wNYHXdt4oP — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) April 13, 2021

Interestingly, Lana recently broke up with Mike Majlak, who hosts the ‘Impaulsive’ Podcast with Logan Paul. And in a bizarre twist, Addison and Logan have been romantically linked together, although both insist they’re just friends.

Of course, it’s all speculation, and there might be nothing more to it. But that hasn’t stopped fans from putting their tin-foil hats on and theory-crafting different scenarios.

Advertisement

In the end, though, it seems reasonable to assume that Bryce and Addison didn’t end things on good terms, especially if she has been blocking him on social media.