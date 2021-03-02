Bryce Hall denies Addison Rae cheating claims amid wild social media rumors - Dexerto

TikTok star Bryce Hall set the record straight and denied cheating on Addison Rae after a flurry of rumors took over social media.

Just like how Vine took over the internet nearly a decade ago, TikTok has built up quite a number of new social media influencers – many of who decide to share the ins and outs of their lives on social media.

For the longest time, fans have been enamored with the on and off relationship between Bryce Hall and Addison Rae. The 20 and 21-year-olds have had their up and downs, with plenty of rumors about breakups and cheating.

They swirled again on March 1 after a Twitter account claimed to have information about Bryce cheating on his girlfriend, and then hanging out with Tana Mongeau instead of Addison – even though they were apparently at the same restaurant.

A number of cryptic social media posts from Addison led fans to believe that the rumors of Bryce cheating were true, and they demanded an answer.

It wasn’t long before they got one, with the 21-year-old dropping a straight-to-the-point message about the rumors. “I didn’t cheat on Addison,” he said, putting the rumors to bed.

It was a post that fans quickly celebrated, with many replying that they didn’t believe the rumors in the first place, and others begging for the rumors to stop going forward.

I didn’t cheat on addison. — Bryce Hall (@BryceHall) March 1, 2021

Even though the rumors intensified on March 1, it was only a day prior that Bryce was combating other rumors, saying he and Addison are fine.

“I don’t know why everybody overreacts, but until we do our own thing or say anything… I don’t know, I feel like everyone’s overreacting about stupid s**t,” he told paparazzi on February 28.

Speculation on Hall and Rae’s relationship is sure to continue, as it has for the longest time, but fans will be keeping a closer eye on things now more than ever.