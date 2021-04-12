Bryce Hall reveals insane amount he is making from Austin McBroom fight - Dexerto

Bryce Hall has revealed the insane amount of money he’s going to make from his boxing match with Austin McBroom — and it’s truly eye-watering.

Bryce Hall has clearly elevated far above being just a dancing TikToker. While he may not be a mainstream celebrity, like his ex-girlfriend Addison Rae can probably now make a claim for, he’s certainly making the money to set himself a step above.

His high-profile upcoming boxing match against Austin McBroom may not make the same waves as Jake Paul vs Ben Askren or Logan Paul vs Floyd Mayweather, but it’s clearly lining his pockets well.

The TikTokers vs YouTubers boxing card, which sees many top influencers facing off in the ring, is headlined by Hall vs McBroom, and clearly has a monumental budget.

After appearing on Adam ‘Adam22’ Grandmaison’s No Jumper podcast, Bryce went on and posted another video for the No Jumper TikTok channel, revealing his payout for the fight.

After Bryce confirmed that he’s “not worried” about the fight, Adam asked him how much he’s getting paid, revealing that he had heard speculation it was around 70% (of Pay-per-view sales).

Hall broke it down: “So, I’m getting 4% of pay-per-view sales…Then $5 million as soon as I step in the ring, and then a $1m knockout bonus.”

Obviously, a base minimum of $5m, not including the 4% of PPV sales guaranteed, is absolutely ludicrous amounts of money, and even Adam was shocked at the crazy numbers.

So, Bryce will definitely be looking for the knockout on June 5, both for personal glory and the extra $1m payout. Besides that, we might not ever find out the exact figures in regards to PPV sales, so his exact payment from the fight will remain somewhat of a mystery.