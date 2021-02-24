Mike Majlak finally reveals why he and Lana officially broke up - Dexerto

YouTube star and ‘imPaulsive’ co-host Mike Majlak has finally revealed the reason behind his seemingly permanent breakup with ex-girlfriend Lana after the two unexpectedly parted ways less than a week ago.

Mike Majlak has become quite the YouTube sensation over the past few years; starting his own successful series ‘The Night Shift,’ he has also garnered a solid online following due to co-hosting Logan Paul’s ‘imPaulsive’ podcast, and often appears in the influencer’s vlogs.

However, he’s also become a subject of interest for viewers across the net due to his off-again, on-again relationship with now ex-girlfriend Lana, who — funnily enough — Logan “gifted” to Majlak as a prank birthday gift in early 2020.

After breaking up in late October, the two got back together again… but it seems that a romance is not in the cards for these two stars, as news broke in February 2021 that the two had officially parted ways.

While Mike was adamant that he would not make a stereotypical “break up video” discussing the topic, he did open up about the breakup on a February 23 episode of ‘imPaulsive,’ explaining what exactly lead to their split (and no, it wasn’t because he “hit on” a fellow player in GTA, as many fans believed).

“I’ve talked to people about it, and they always say, ‘Stick through the fights,’” he began. “But when those fights become the mainstay, when those fights become the norm for months on end, and the relationship starts to take more energy from you than it provides for your life, and you don’t see an end in sight for either person… it’s the time that you have to start thinking about calling it quits.”

“I think we both kind of made a mutual decision that, listen, we’re just not able to make this work. …the thing that really ended up being the breaker was just a more normal thing, just a shared incompatibility.”

(Topic begins at 15:45)

Despite the differences between them, Mike wishes nothing but the best for Lana in the future, and confirmed that this would be the last time he publicly speaks about the breakup for the foreseeable future.