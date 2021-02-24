 Mike Majlak finally reveals why he and Lana officially broke up - Dexerto
Mike Majlak finally reveals why he and Lana officially broke up

Published: 24/Feb/2021 0:10

by Virginia Glaze
YouTube: Logan Paul

YouTube star and ‘imPaulsive’ co-host Mike Majlak has finally revealed the reason behind his seemingly permanent breakup with ex-girlfriend Lana after the two unexpectedly parted ways less than a week ago.

Mike Majlak has become quite the YouTube sensation over the past few years; starting his own successful series ‘The Night Shift,’ he has also garnered a solid online following due to co-hosting Logan Paul’s ‘imPaulsive’ podcast, and often appears in the influencer’s vlogs.

However, he’s also become a subject of interest for viewers across the net due to his off-again, on-again relationship with now ex-girlfriend Lana, who — funnily enough — Logan “gifted” to Majlak as a prank birthday gift in early 2020.

After breaking up in late October, the two got back together again… but it seems that a romance is not in the cards for these two stars, as news broke in February 2021 that the two had officially parted ways.

MIke Majlak and girlfriend Lana ice cream
Instagram: heybigmike
Mike Majlak and Lana originally got together early last year, but have now officially called it quits.

While Mike was adamant that he would not make a stereotypical “break up video” discussing the topic, he did open up about the breakup on a February 23 episode of ‘imPaulsive,’ explaining what exactly lead to their split (and no, it wasn’t because he “hit on” a fellow player in GTA, as many fans believed).

“I’ve talked to people about it, and they always say, ‘Stick through the fights,’” he began. “But when those fights become the mainstay, when those fights become the norm for months on end, and the relationship starts to take more energy from you than it provides for your life, and you don’t see an end in sight for either person… it’s the time that you have to start thinking about calling it quits.”

Lana Mike Majlak break up instagram
Instagram: lanarhoades
Lana said she and Mike will not get back together this time around.

“I think we both kind of made a mutual decision that, listen, we’re just not able to make this work. …the thing that really ended up being the breaker was just a more normal thing, just a shared incompatibility.”

(Topic begins at 15:45)

Despite the differences between them, Mike wishes nothing but the best for Lana in the future, and confirmed that this would be the last time he publicly speaks about the breakup for the foreseeable future.

That Vegan Teacher responds to TikTok ban for alleged “community violations”

Published: 24/Feb/2021 0:48 Updated: 24/Feb/2021 0:50

by Jacob Hale
YouTube: That Vegan Teacher

Notorious TikTok vegan That Vegan Teacher has created a video response after being banned on the platform for allegedly violating several community guidelines.

That Vegan Teacher, real name Kadie Karen Diekmeyer, has clocked up around 1.5m followers on the app and is known for her very firm vegan beliefs, which she frequently preaches on the app.

She’s also had several run-ins with other top names — including, notably, Minecraft sensation 16-year-old TommyInnit, whose fans bombarded her with hate comments after she suggested someone help him feel more comfortable around girls.

Now, after rumors that she had been arrested in January 2021 (which was proven false), she seems to have been banned from the app altogether.

ThatVeganTeacher on TikTok
TikTok: thatveganteacher
ThatVeganTeacher has been a divisive figure on TikTok.

Why was That Vegan Teacher banned on TikTok?

At the time of writing, there’s no clear explanation as to why That Vegan Teacher has been banned on TikTok, with neither her nor TikTok coming out with an explanation.

While the reason hasn’t been confirmed, a disclaimer on her TikTok profile suggests it’s due to multiple Community Guidelines violations.

This could be any number of things, so it’s impossible to speculate on what exactly the violations could be, and we’ll have to wait for official confirmation before reporting it. According to TikTok’s guidelines though, her misdemeanor could fall under any of these categories:

  • Violent extremism
  • Hateful behavior
  • Illegal activities and regulated goods
  • Violent and graphic content
  • Suicide, self harm and dangerous acts
  • Harassment and bullying
  • Adult nudity and sexual activities
  • Minor safety
  • Integrity and authenticity
  • Platform security
thatveganteacher banned tiktok
TikTok
That Vegan Teacher’s TikTok now shows no followers, likes or posts.

That Vegan Teacher has in the past had her videos reacted to by top celebrities such as Gordon Ramsay, who didn’t seem her biggest fan, and Russell Brand for her divisive takes.

That Vegan Teacher responds to her TikTok ban

A short time later, That Vegan Teacher created a video response to the situation, which she uploaded to YouTube with all comments and likes/dislikes turned off.

In her video, the controversial TikToker accused her critics of being “scared” of telling kids “the truth” about veganism, and alleged that her ban was the work of “veganphobic” users. In her video description, she also alleged that her home had been “attacked” by critics, who left “dead animal parts” on her front door and – even purportedly doxed her personal information.

That’s not all; some TikTokers believe that Vegan Teacher may have started using a new TikTok account, although these rumors have yet to be fully verified at the time of writing.

Previously, she has drawn comparisons between animal cruelty and atrocities such as the Holocaust, which is likely a large contributor to why TikTok users would report her and the platform would ultimately kick her off.