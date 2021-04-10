Addison Rae baffled by the Kardashians’ bizarre theory about her and Kourtney - Dexerto

TikTok star Addison Rae was left confused on an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians after the family revealed that they originally believed Addison and Kourtney were “hooking up.”

Addison Rae has built a substantial following on social media thanks to video-sharing app TikTok. With almost 80 million followers she’s the second most-followed person on the platform, and she’s since gone to launch both an acting career and a music career.

Fans were excited when they spotted that her name appeared in a description for an upcoming episode of reality show ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians.’ The teaser said “Kim and Khloe are curious about Kourtney’s new friend Addison Rae,” and many were curious as to what would happen in the episode.

However, the episode was not what people expected, as Kim and other members of the family revealed their crazy theory about Addison and Kourtney Kardashian.

20-year-old Addison and 41-year-old Kourtney struck up an unlikely friendship following the TikToker’s rise to fame, but the pair face a lot of criticism, with some calling the friendship “weird” due to the large age gap.

But it seems it’s not just fans who raised eyebrows – the Kardashian themselves were perplexed by the unlikely relationship, as they told Addison in a new episode of KUWTK.

The family invited Addison over for lunch without Kourtney so they could “get to the bottom” of their relationship.

Khloe asked the TikToker: “What the f**k do you do to Kourtney to make her so happy?”

Kim proceeded to say: “Honestly at the beginning, we were like, wait… are they hooking up?” with Scott adding that he’s “still thinking that,” calling it “the elephant in the room.”

Addison denied the abrupt accusation, adding that “it’s very weird that that’s what the impression was.”

Viewers were not a big fan of the scene, saying they “feel bad” for Addison for being put under the microscope.

It might not have been the episode that many expected, but for some fans, it was just exciting to see the TikTok star featured in such a huge program.