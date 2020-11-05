 Addison Rae & Bryce Hall's relationship timeline - are they dating? - Dexerto
Entertainment

Addison Rae & Bryce Hall’s relationship timeline – are they dating?

Published: 5/Nov/2020 13:04 Updated: 5/Nov/2020 13:07

by Georgina Smith
Addison Rae and Bryce together pose in their Halloween costumes
Instagram: brycehall

Addison Rae Bryce Hall TikTok

Addison Rae and Bryce Hall, known by some as ‘Braddison,’ have certainly sparked the internet’s curiosity. The TikTok stars’ on-again-off-again relationship has been confusing, to say the least, but fans remain invested in the pair’s journey. Here’s a rundown of the key moments.

October and November 2019

Bryce and Addison began to spark fan theories when they started collaborating on TikToks together. While their videos were lighthearted, the pair were seen to be getting rather close, lip-syncing to TikTok sounds about relationships,  leaving fans of both stars in a frenzy.

@brycehall@addisonre♬ Hate Me – Ellie Goulding & Juice WRLD

@brycehallum @addisonre♬ Again – Fetty Wap

January 2020

After months of speculation, Bryce seemed to confirm that there was something going on between the pair when he posted a series of Instagram pictures of “new years kisses” with several of his guy friends. The final picture was him and Addison.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

swipe to see all my new years kisses

A post shared by Bryce Hall (@brycehall) on

However things were made slightly confusing later in the month on January 30 when Bryce tweeted that “Addison and I are NOT dating! She’s doing her own thing and I’m doing mine. we’re still friends and plan to remain that way!” seemingly putting a stop to the rumors fuelled by their flirty TikToks.

April 2020

Despite the pair no longer being together, Bryce still managed to melt hearts with stories about Addison when he claimed in an interview that she is “the best girl I’ve ever had” but still explained that there’s “nothing going on between them” and they’re still just friends.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Bryce says Addison is the best girl he’s had!👀

A post shared by First Ever Tiktok Shaderoom (@tiktokroom) on

May 2020

While rumors they were getting back together bubbled under the surface, Addison’s mom Sheri responded to a comment claiming the pair seeing each other again with a blunt “they are not together.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

– sent in.

A post shared by First Ever Tiktok Shaderoom (@tiktokroom) on

July 2020

After months of posting TikToks together again, Bryce confirmed on the Mom’s Basement podcast that he and Addison were “testing the waters. We were kind of a thing, back in November. We were busy — super busy. And then quarantine happened. Less busy. That’s all. …It’s hard to find somebody out in LA, especially.”

The comment seemed to be a good indication that the pair were involved with each other in some respect, though it was far from confirmation of a relationship.

August 2020

Following Addison deleting a picture of her and Bryce, along with a series of cryptic tweets from both stars, many fans assumed the pair had broken things off for good. The pair also decided to take things offline, with Addison posting a picture of them in a car with the caption “Handling things privately and off social media just like you guys said.”

September 2020

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Addison confirmed what many fans had suspected. “There was a lot of times when we were on, we were off, and it was kind of just a confusing situation,” she explained. “Right now we’re just kind of both deciding that there are a lot of things going on in both of our lives that we really need to focus on.”

Topic starts at 0:22

She finished by saying that “at the end of the day, we’re both still wishing the best for each other, and still friends.”

November 2020

Just as it was looking as though Braddison was done for good, fan theories fired back up again when the pair posted images of them working out together, with one picture even showing Bryce kissing Addison’s head.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#addisonrae and #brycehall today 👀

A post shared by First Ever Tiktok Shaderoom (@tiktokroom) on

The pair also shared some adorable Halloween snaps, and were even caught sharing a kiss outside Saddle Ranch by the Hollywood Fix, leaving fans stunned.

Topic starts at 7:10

 

View this post on Instagram

 

J + H

A post shared by Bryce Hall (@brycehall) on

However, as the past has shown, the two TikTok stars appear to be close even when they are just friends, so whether this can be read into is unclear. They also seem to be taking a more private approach these days when it comes to matters of their supposed relationship, so confirmation may not be on the horizon.

But one thing is for sure: Braddison shippers are very much thriving and are keeping a keen eye out for any further news on the pair.

