TommyInnit announces breakup with girlfriend Molly after two years

TommyInnit took to X to announce that he and his girlfriend Molly have broken up, though they continue to remain friends.

British Minecraft star TommyInnit began dating Molly in 2022, and a year later, he uploaded a now-viral YouTube video where he revealed her face and first name.

In the video, the couple playfully joked around and played Minecraft together, and their obvious chemistry had fans expressing their support for their relationship. Later that same day, Tommy shared a photo of himself with Molly on Instagram, captioned “Get wife.”

However, two years later, the content creator announced their breakup. On November 11, he took to X to share the news, “Hey everyone. Just to let you all know me and Molly split up a few weeks ago.

“It was totally amicable, we’re still great mates, it was unfortunately just what was best for both of our futures. [Molly] is an incredible person, artist, and streamer & I’ll always be supporting from the sidelines.”

The 20-year-old concluded the statement by thanking his supporters, asking them to respect their privacy and “be kind in this time.”

Fans have been left devastated by the news, sharing their reactions under the post. “This is the worst day of my life,” one person wrote. “This is so sad to hear. Wishing you both the best!” another said.

“I don’t know if this is a prank or not.. seems to not be… as long as you ended on good terms that’s all that matters. Wishing you both love,” a third added. “My jaw dropped, I was wondering about this earlier. I hope the best for both of you,” someone else shared.

Molly also shared the news of their breakup on her X account, saying that they are “still really good friends” and that she’s “still in his corner cheering him on through everything he does next.”