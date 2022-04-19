Amouranth reveals insane OnlyFans earnings amid quitting platform

Twitch star Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa will be quitting OnlyFans in June, but revealed the incredible amount of money she’s been making on the platform every month.

Amouranth has taken the internet by storm in the past few years. Her rise to fame has included helping pioneer the Twitch hot tub meta, become a top OF creator and even a Playboy model.

Now, with Amouranth frequently buying up companies such as 7-Elevens, gas stations, plastic ball companies, Google stock and more, she has her sights set on retirement from OnlyFans.

Before leaving the site for good, however, Amouranth has revealed the insane amount of money she’s been making each month from the site and it’s nothing to scoff at.

How much does Amouranth make on OnlyFans?

On April 19, the streamer voiced her frustration with Instagram allowing a fake account pretending to be her to remain on the platform with a link to a counterfeit fansite that she doesn’t control.

For Amouranth, she understands why someone would make a fake account and it all comes down to her OnlyFans profitability.

“My main OF alone (Not including fansly, free OF or Patreon) clears $1.4 TO $1.5mil a month pretty easily,” she explained.

My main OF alone (Not including fan sly, free OF or patreon) clears 1.4 TO 1.5mil a month pretty easily. NOT HARD TO SEE THE VALUE PROPOSITION https://t.co/q3ttr1wZg4 — Kaitlyn (@wildkait) April 19, 2022

This likely puts in perspective how much money she’s making from her other business opportunities. Back in 2021, Siragusa said she plans to, “grind it out as long and as hard as I can until either it doesn’t make sense anymore” or until her passive income surpasses her active income.

While she didn’t say how much her passive income is, it seems like she has finally caught up to her OF numbers. As for what she plans on doing amid her retirement, Amouranth was announced as the lead producer for a new show called Streamer Royale.

We’ll have to see what the future holds for the Twitch star and what content she has planned with her new show in the months ahead.