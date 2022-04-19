Addison Rae’s dad responds to Omer Fedi marriage rumors

TikTok star Addison Rae has been dating guitarist Omer Fedi for some time now, sparking rumors of marriage between the two celebs — something her dad isn’t too sold on.

Addison Rae is one of TikTok’s most-followed content creators. Boasting over 87 million fans on the app, she’s branched out to start a music career and even scored a multi-film deal with Netflix.

During her meteoric rise to fame, Rae was most notably involved with fellow TikToker Bryce Hall in an infamous on-again, off-again romance that had fans confused with every turn.

The two finally made things official in late 2020, but broke up shortly thereafter amid rumors of infidelity toward Bryce (which he firmly denied).

Since then, Rae’s been openly dating guitarist and songwriter Omer Fedi, who made their relationship public back in August 2021.

After half a year of dating, some fans are curious if these two stars are looking to take their romance to the next level by tying the knot — a question paparazzi from the Hollywood Fix asked Rae’s father, Monty Lopez, during a recent outing.

Tony Lopez opens up on Addison Rae & Omer Fedi

At first, Lopez dodged the question and ran away from the cameras. Afterwards, though, he opened up a little bit more, saying that he’s happy his daughter is seeing someone who makes her happy.

“That’s a little tough to say on national TV,” he joked. “But I’m happy with Omer. If Addison’s happy, I’m happy. He’s a good guy, man. We need to hang out a little more, Omer.”

(Topic begins at 1:25)

While it looks like these marriage rumors are merely hearsay, it seems as though everything is on the up and up regarding Lopez’s opinion of Fedi, at least.

Lopez’s comments follow Addison Rae’s surprising permaban from TikTok mere days prior, when she and several other big stars were suddenly banned from the platform in a fluke that saw them reinstated hours later.