Hasan responds to backlash over his $1000 Coachella outfit

Twitch streamer Hasan ‘HasanAbi’ Piker came under fire from fans after he wore a $1000 outfit at Coachella, which critics argued went against his “socialist” views. Hasan has hit back saying it’s “wild” how he has been made a ‘villain’ over the dispute.

As one of the biggest live music events in the world, Coachella attracts some of the streaming community’s most famous faces.

Just some names to have already been spotted at the festival have included CouRage, Valkyrae, and Pokimane. Logan Paul even jumped on stage to join Olivia O’Brien during her performance.

However, it was HasanAbi’s appearance, in particular his brightly colored attire, which really got people talking – but not all for the best of reasons. The streamer soon found himself having to defend his expensive outfit choice.

Hasan criticized for Coachella outfit

During Coachella 2022, a number of Twitter users spotted Hasan attending the festival wearing a Gucci Hawaiian T-shirt. A viral Tweet from Twitter user ‘airidescence’ compared her “$12 fit” to Hasan’s much pricier choices.

…The $12 fit that I wore to distribute food vs that $1000+ fit at Coachella pic.twitter.com/KxTcZN45kq — 𝒜𝒾𝓇𝒾𝒹𝑒𝓈𝒸𝑒𝓃𝒸𝑒 藝術家 🩸 (@airidescence) April 18, 2022

As the social posts gathered steam, Hasan’s editor ostonox poked fun at it, joking about also taking a private jet and the $1100 hawaiian shirt.

so this guy takes a private jet to coachella, wears a $1100 hawaiian shirt there, and is a "socialist"? 🙄 pic.twitter.com/DV0eYfBknp — ostonox (@ostonox) April 16, 2022

Ostonox found the item up for sale on the designer’s website for $1150.

Hasan has also courted controversy in the past for pricey purchases, such as when an all-out Twitter war erupted after he bought a $3 million property.

Hasan responds to Coachella backlash

As the dispute over Hasan’s designer shirt picked up heat up on Twitter, it wasn’t long before the streamer addressed the backlash.

Responding to a now-deleted Tweet comparing him to markiplier, he said “[markiplier’s] net worth is 38 million dollars. Please understand that you don’t know me or anything about me and simply think I’m bad because I trend once a week for sh*t no one would ever “get cancelled” over.”

it’s wild how the internet chooses villains. i do my best to be a good person everyday and ofc i have flaws. idk what people want from me. — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) April 19, 2022

“It’s wild how the internet chooses villains. I do my best to be a good person every day and of course I have flaws. I don’t know what people want from me.”

Hasan certainly isn’t one to shy away from his critics and is always ready to fire back if need be. He’s also still one of the most popular streamers on Twitch, regardless of what he describes as these attempts to cancel him.