Twitch star Amouranth reveals shock deal with plastic ball company

Popular Twitch streamer ‘Amouranth’ has made a few huge money moves lately — and her most recent business venture involves a manufacturer for plastic balls.

Amouranth is one of the biggest female streamers on Twitch. Boasting over 5 million followers on the platform, her hard work and controversial content have made her a household name in the space.

She’s more than a steamer, though; she’s made millions on OnlyFans and recently became a Playboy model, and is even making million-dollar investments in companies like Visa.

Pair that with her purchase of a gas station and acquiring a $10 million 7-Eleven location, it’s clear that Amouranth isn’t keen on putting all her eggs in one basket… but her latest business venture is raising some eyebrows online.

On February 10, Amouranth revealed that she’d invested in a plastic ball manufacturing company — a business that produces plastic balls for things like playpens, ball pits, and more.

According to Amouranth, the biz “sources, manufactures, and distributes / does its business domestically.”

GUESS WHAT? In a dazzling career pivot I bought a PLASTIC BALL MANUFACTURER (for playpens, ball pits & more -see below) Basically a Co where the predominant biz involves manufacturing/distributing “high quality/performance” hollow plastic, plastic & rubber balls”! A thread 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/ydwBokc3S2 — Kaitlyn (@wildkait) February 10, 2022

“I own a minority stake in this business,” she explained. “This makes sense for me, because I DO NOT want to be involved in day-to-day management and operations. I also prefer to be more diversified.”

Despite it being a small company, Amouranth revealed that it was still a major, “seven-figure” investment for her.

“The numbers just make sense,” she added. “I’m creating a diversified stream of cash flow. Defensible biz without much capital intensity that can throw off cash – passive income in our time.”

Quite frankly as with every biz I buy there is a tax avoidan- Just kidding. There isn’t a tax angle. The numbers just make sense. I’m creating a diversified stream of cashflow. Defensible biz without much capital intensity that can throw off cash -passive income in our time. pic.twitter.com/vOKEXvYH1B — Kaitlyn (@wildkait) February 10, 2022

This marks just another step toward Amouranth’s dream of being able to passively fund her ultimate goal: a huge animal sanctuary, which she hopes to run as her main job once she retires from the streaming grind.

For now, fans are curious to know if a ball pit will ever be featured in her upcoming Twitch streams – but they’ll just have to wait and see.