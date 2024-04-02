Amouranth unbothered after second Twitch ban in three days

Amouranth got hit with her second Twitch ban in three days – but she was totally unbothered by the sudden suspension.

Amouranth is a prominent streamer on both Kick and Twitch, boasting a combined following of over six million followers – viewers who were stunned to see her get banned for just three hours on Twitch on March 30.

Now, it seems that Amouranth has been hit with yet another Twitch ban mere days later… but she didn’t seem to bothered by the ordeal.

Tuning into her stream on Kick, Amouranth’s assistant alerted her to her ban while she was getting her nails done at a salon – but she merely frowned at the phone screen and said, “Weird.”

“That’s so strange,” she remarked, sinking back into her massage chair while her nail tech shaped her new acrylics.

At the time of writing, it’s unclear what the reason was for Amouranth’s most recent ban, leaving her just as confused as the rest of her followers.