Amouranth announces OnlyFans retirement amid 2022 “career pivot”

Amouranth announced she’s quitting OnlyFans in June to begin a “career pivot” into content that’s different from anything she’s done and falls into the domain of “legacy media.”

In August 2021, Amouranth revealed she was making more than a million dollars a month from her OnlyFans content. It contributed to most of her earnings at that point in time, presumably surpassing Twitch.

However, that’s coming to an end in June after the Twitch star announced she’s retiring from the platform and pivoting into a “different” kind of content, and she’s already investing money to make it happen.

“End of an era,” she said on April 12. “It’s time to stop being an e-girl cold turkey and quit OnlyFans in June.

“First up, I’ve just made a $350,000 – $400,000 investment in Twitch content. Will announce more at the end of the week.

“The outcome is binary. Either it works, or it doesn’t. We’re all-in. I’ve often talked about a career pivot. But I’ve sort of been picking my spot, investing, accruing capital, and deploying it when opportunities make sense.”

“I’m making a big investment in content different from anything I’ve ever made. We’re moving ‘influencer’ and ‘creator economy’ into what is traditionally the domain and competency of legacy media.”

END OF AN ERA. IT’S TIME TO STOP BEING AN E-GIRL COLD TURKEY AND QUIT 0NLY FANS IN JUNE. GOING ALL OUT TIL THEN, WILL GO OUT WITH A BANG -GRAND FINALE FIRST UP, I JUST MADE 350,000-$400,000 INVESTMENT IN CONTENT ON TWITCH. YOU ARE ALL INVITED, WILL ANNOUNCE AT END OF WEEK https://t.co/xlyeExWINU pic.twitter.com/jWVCVSOqBU — Kaitlyn (@wildkait) April 13, 2022

As for what the nature of that content will be, her fans will have to wait and see. However, Amouranth promised it’ll be big. “This is only the beginning (or the beginning of the end of me disappearing from online).”

Amouranth’s next announcement will happen between June 15 and June 17. Who knows what she’s got planned, but considering her latest business endeavors have worked out great, this pivot will likely follow suit.