Addison Rae’s most viewed TikToks of 2021

Social media sensation Addison Rae has continued taking the internet by storm this past year, gaining millions of fans and branching out into multiple new industries. Here are her most viewed TikToks of 2021.

Since she joined TikTok in July 2019, 21-year-old Addison Rae has stormed through the ranks on the app and has become one of the most-followed people on the whole platform, with over 85 million followers.

She’s best known for posting dance covers of some of the app’s most viral routines and often participates in popular trends that sweep the app on a regular basis.

Addison featured in our best TikTokers of 2021, and it has been a successful year for the star, as she both released her debut single ‘Obsessed’ and starred in Netflix movie ‘He’s All That’ which was released back in August.

Advertisement

But as TikTok remains what she is primarily known for, here are her top most-viewed videos from the past year.

5 — Addison dancing with Bryce Hall — 72.8 million views

Bryce Hall and Addison Rae or ‘Braddison’ as they were referred to by some, were once one of the most popular social media couples. They parted ways in March of 2021, and Addison has since moved on to her new partner, Omer Fedi.

Click here if TikTok doesn’t load

However, some of the videos Bryce and Addison made together went hugely viral at the time, and this video of them dancing to a popular TikTok sound was no exception.

4 — Need to Know — 82.1 million views

In this viral clip, Addison is doing what she does best, and recreating a viral dance to Doja Cat’s popular hit ‘Need to Know.’

Advertisement

The star originally became known on TikTok for her charismatic dancing, and it seems that Addison is sticking to her roots with the content she posts on the app, which is often loved by fans.

3 — Addison & Bryce doing a TikTok trend — 85.5 million views

At number three there’s yet another dance video of Addison and Bryce, and this clip from January shows them goofing around while following a popular routine from the time.

Click here if TikTok doesn’t load

With nearly nine million views and 100,000 comments, this proved to be a popular hit for the influencer in 2021.

2 — Clap for ‘Em — 86.3 million views

Addison’s take on the TikTok favorite ‘Clap For ‘Em’ trend garnered her a lot of views, coming in as her second most viewed video of the whole year.

Advertisement

Although some weren’t a fan of her take on the dance, fans made sure to send plenty of positivity the star’s way.

1 — Pocket Rocket — 95.1 million views

The Pocket Rocket trend was a big hit across the whole of TikTok, and saw people doing a body roll and holding their camera at a very specific angle.

Not everyone went all out with the trend, some choosing just to lip-sync, but Addison’s version garnered the video a lot of attention.

Click here if TikTok doesn’t load

Many people in the comment section even explained that this was actually the first time they had seen the star pop up on their For You Page, which explains why it is her most-viewed video of the year.

Advertisement

It seems like Addison has plenty up her sleeve for the year ahead, and fans are already excited to see what content she posts on TikTok and beyond in 2022.

If you want to find out how other stars fared on TikTok this year, you can check out Charli D’Amelio’s most viewed videos from the past year here.