Omer Fedi confirms relationship with Addison Rae in the sweetest way

Guitarist Omer Fedi finally confirmed his relationship with TikTok star Addison Rae just after the release of her Netflix film ‘He’s All That’ — and his way of breaking the news was seriously adorable.

Addison Rae’s relationship status has officially been set to “taken” after Omer Fedi’s latest Instagram stories post.

Rae, who rose to fame as a TikToker in 2019, is well on her way to becoming a mainstream celeb. In addition to boasting over 83 million TikTok followers, she’s launched her own makeup line, appeared on several late night talk shows, and has even kickstarted a career in the music biz.

Advertisement

On top of this, Rae also snagged a starring role in Netflix’s ‘He’s All That,’ a modern-day remake of the 90’s classic romcom. While the film hasn’t exactly been met with the best reviews, it has reached #1 on Netflix’s Top 10 in the U.S.

Omer Fedi shouts out Addison Rae in adorable Instagram post

Coincidentally, Rae’s rumored boyfriend, producer and guitarist Omer Fedi, has also made a big achievement recently. Fedi helped produce the current #1 song on the Billboard Hot 100, which also happens to be a major TikTok trend at the moment: The Kid Laroi and Justin Beiber’s ‘Stay.’

To celebrate his and his boo’s success, Fedi congratulated Rae in an adorable Instagram stories post that quickly went viral across social media.

Advertisement

“Me and my baby are both number 1 atm,” he wrote. “I’m so, so, so proud of her. Wonder if we’re the first couple to ever do that with a movie and a song? Anyway, love you babe.”

Omer Fedi & Addison Rae’s relationship timeline

Although this is major news for Addison fans, her relationship with Fedi hasn’t exactly been a well-kept secret. The two teased their romance in a steamy video earlier this month, and have slowly but surely been appearing in public together more and more often.

Read More: Addison Rae finally addresses her controversial Donald Trump meetup

Things amped up after the two were spotted holding hands by paparazzi just a few days prior to Fedi’s latest post. Now, it’s officially confirmed that these two love birds aren’t shy of showing off.

Advertisement

This marks a big change for Addison, as her relationship with fellow TikToker Bryce Hall was fairly low-key for quite some time. While they broke up earlier this year, it looks like the two are back on good terms, with Hall even congratulating Rae on her success on the silver screen.

For now, it looks like Rae and her guitarist boyfriend couldn’t be happier — and we couldn’t be happier for them!