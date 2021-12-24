Jake Paul confirms boxing bucket list with big-name opponents: Canelo, Fury & more

Social media star turned undefeated boxer Jake Paul has revealed his boxing bucket list, and there are quite a few high-profile names on there.

Ever since he first stepped into the boxing ring in a professional capacity, Jake Paul has been calling out big names and teasing the possibility of mouth-watering fights.

He’s been in a long-time war of words with Conor McGregor, he’s almost come to blows with Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather, and has recently gone after UFC star Jorge Masvidal.

Following his stunning knockout victory over Tyron Woodley in their last-minute rematch, the focus has switched to who Jake will fight in 2022. Even though he doubts that he and Tommy Fury will finally square off, he’s got a boxing bucket list that includes some of the toughest fighters around.

Just like before the first Woodley fight, Jake has kept just one of the names from his longer boxing ‘hit list’ on his ‘bucket list’, that being Mexican superstar Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez.

Just behind the pound-for-pound king, Jake has also added Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather to his list. There are also spots for Mike Tyson and Tyson Fury – with the latter threatening to ‘back hand’ Jake and his brother Logan before.

On the bottom of his bucket list, however, is UFC president Dana White. While not an actual fighter, Jake and the UFC boss have traded verbal jabs over a number of different topics.

My boxing bucket list: 1) Canelo Alvarez

2) Floyd Mayweather

3) Mike Tyson

4) Tyson Furry

5) Dana White — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) December 23, 2021

Now, whether or not Jake will get to square off with any of them is a different story. In recent months, Canelo has softened his stance on the Paul brothers’ foray into boxing, but remains leagues ahead of Jake in the ring. Fury is the only other active boxer on the list, and he’s in a totally different weight class to Jake.

Tyson and Floyd have taken exhibition bouts recently, so that may be an option at some point, and maybe Dana White can be coerced into a friendly contest. We’ll have to wait and see.