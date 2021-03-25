Addison Rae officially reveals she and Bryce Hall have broken up - Dexerto

TikTok star Addison Rae has finally revealed the current status of her relationship with Bryce Hall — and it’s quite clear that the two are officially over.

While Addison Rae and Bryce Hall’s romance has always been especially turbulent, recent developments between this on-again, off-again couple have caused some mayhem among the “Braddison” fanbase, with fans worrying the two had called it quits.

After making things official in November 2020, the two suffered from some cheating drama, with many fans claiming that Hall had cheated on Addison while traveling to Las Vegas.

While both Hall and the woman he’d purportedly cheated with vehemently denied the accusations, it seems that this dealt an irreparable blow to their relationship, as Addison unfollowed him on social media a short while later.

Now, Rae has officially revealed whether or not she and Hall are still dating — and the answer was a definite “no.”

A March 25 paparazzi interview, Rae was caught outside and asked if she and Hall had really broken up.

“No, we are not [together], but I wish him the very best,” she answered. “He’s amazing, and I think we both are doing great things in our lives.”

As for whether or not she’ll ever take him back, Rae didn’t give an answer — but this interview confirms what many fans had been speculating all along after she appeared to refer to Hall as her “ex-boyfriend” during a previous interview for Apple Music.

Hall has yet to officially come out with a response to this latest drama, although he did appear to make a tweet about Rae’s previous interview, writing: “The petty is real.”

For now, it looks like TikTok’s star couple is done — although whether or not they’ll ever get back together remains in the air.