Best TikTokers of 2021: Top 5 Ranked

2021 has been TikTok’s biggest year yet, with new trends, challenges, and more going viral on the app every single day. Here are our picks for the best TikTok creators of this year.

In the past few years, TikTok has become a social media giant, turning into the center of viral culture on the internet.

Thousands more users are joining by the day to see what all the fuss is about, and millions of users across the globe continue to make videos participating in trends and challenges, sharing their life experiences, or even teaching their audience how to do new things. The sea of content on the platform keeps people glued to their For You Page for hours, and it’s all thanks to the creators behind the videos.

Whether they have huge numbers or are just influencers on the rise, here are our top five TikTokers of 2021.

5 – Addison Rae

21-year-old Addison Rae is often one of the first names people think of when it comes to TikTok, and for good reason. Over the past year, the third most followed TikToker has branched out into multiple different industries, releasing her debut single ‘Obsessed’ in March and starring in Netflix rom-com ‘He’s All That’ in August.

With over 85 million followers, a number that is still growing, Addison has garnered a huge fanbase thanks to her fun dancing videos, and it looks like she’ll only continue to go from success to success in 2022.

4 – Elyse Myers

TikToker Elyse Myers has been on a rapid rise in popularity this year, particularly in recent months thanks to her array of viral storytime videos that she shares with her followers, including one tale of a bizarre Taco Bell date she had.

With over 3 million followers, Elyse is steadily growing a viewership who love her style of storytelling, with her hilarious content making her one of our top picks for 2021.

3 – Kallmekris

Kallmekris has blown up big time on TikTok over the past year, making comedy skit content that features a regular cast of characters, all played by her.

She has over 40 million followers on the app, and her videos regularly score views in the millions, with viewers loving her sense of humor and ability to accurately pull off various different impressions.

With her content remaining as funny as ever, many fans are excited to see what she pulls out of the bag in 2022.

2 – Khaby Lame

Khaby Lame started his TikTok account back in 2020, and throughout 2021 he began a rapid rise through the TikTok ranks, with over 120 million followers at the time of writing.

He’s best known for his videos in which he silently reacts to some of the internet’s most useless lifehacks, popular for his brilliant facial expressions.

He’s become so popular that he is now the second most followed account on the whole of TikTok, and is only continuing to grow.

1 – Bella Poarch

24-year-old Bella Poarch has gone from strength to strength this year, with her follower count of 86 million constantly on the rise, even overtaking Addison Rae.

She became best known for her iconic ‘head bobbing’ dance, particularly with her her ‘M to the B’ video, but 2021 has seen her branch out from viral fame to a music career.

In May, she released her debut single ‘Build a B*tch’ which was adored by fans, and the music video starring Valkyrae and other popular creators now has over 340 million views on YouTube.

It looks like the star has plenty more planned for the future, and her fans can’t wait to see what she gets up to in 2022.

This is only a small portion of the thousands of incredible creators uploading content to TikTok every day, and there’s no doubt that the next year will see even more new creators develop audiences on the popular platform.

Be on the lookout for more in our Best of 2021 series.