What is the Interpretive Dance trend on TikTok? Here’s why users are making their boyfriends break it down

The interpretive dance trend has viewers in stitches as TikTokers capture their loved ones dancing for a purpose.

TikTok’s interpretative dance trend went viral after a young woman’s boyfriend asked to spend the night at her home. However, his girlfriend had to ask her roommate’s permission first.

That’s when they challenged the young man to make up an interpretative dance in order to earn time with his girlfriend.

The original TikTok amassed over 27M views and inspired many other social media users to try the trend.

Though each dance is different, TikTokers use the same song, ‘Laterals’ by Fat Code Studios. The tune has a rhythmic beat made from bongo drums.

Each reason for doing an interpretative dance is different. From wanting to spend the night at a friend’s house, to being able to control the household remote, TikTokers have gained millions of views for their silly dances.

TikTok user Sophie Butcher went viral for posting her roommate dance interpretively so that her “situationship can stay the night.”

“Lowkey killed it,” Sophie said. Viewers found the dance quite comical, with many joking that her roommate “wanted him to stay so bad.”

Another viewer sarcastically added, “Does she do weddings?”

TikTok user Alexa also shared her husband’s viral interpretative dance. During his dance to ‘Laterals,’ he was joined by a group of friends who could barely hold their laughter in.

“Making my husband and his friends do an interpretive dance to watch football Saturday night,” Alexa captioned her video. “Do we think they love football?” she added.

“One of them is repeating his daughter’s ballet recital,” joked a viewer.

