Charli D’Amelio’s most viewed TikToks of 2021

Social media sensation Charli D’Amelio has had another successful year on TikTok in 2021, gaining millions of new fans. Here are the star’s most viewed videos from the past year.

17-year-old Charli D’Amelio first started her TikTok account in June 2019, and it’s been a wild ride for the young star ever since then. She’s gone hugely viral on the platform and has even been dubbed ‘the Queen of TikTok’ by many fans.

With an astonishing 130 million followers, Charli is the number-one most-followed person on the whole platform, sitting ahead of stars like Addison Rae, Khaby Lame, and Bella Poarch.

Advertisement

2021 has been a big year for her both on and off TikTok, starring in a Hulu reality show with her family and launching her Social Tourist clothing line with sister Dixie. Alongside all of that, she’s continued to upload dance videos to TikTok, just as she’s always done, with her following continuing to grow as more people encounter her on their For You Pages.

Read More: Top 20 most followed TikTok accounts

Here are Charli’s most-viewed videos of 2021.

5 — Dancing with Dixie and Noah Beck — 84 million views

Since starting TikTok, Charli and Dixie have made dozens of new friends, including Dixie’s current boyfriend and fellow influencer Noah Beck.

Click here if TikTok doesn’t load

In this video, Charli, Dixie, and Noah all dance to Dixie’s song ‘Psycho,’ and fans loved watching the three stars have fun together in this viral clip.

Advertisement

4 — Foot Fungus (TikTok Remix) — 84.1 million views

In January Charli stunned fans with this cover of the viral TikTok dance to Ski Mask the Slump God’s Foot Fungus, choreographed by d0rasm0ther and bruh.liv19.

As always, the star executed this routine perfectly, and the video clearly found its way onto a huge number of For You Pages across the globe.

3 — Rihanna x Sean Paul x Mr Vegas Mashup dance — 88 million views

Again, Charli managed to nail this dance choreographed by rosee_20 to the tune of a popular TikTok music mashup.

Click here if TikTok doesn’t load

Many commenters reported that they found the video through a Duet posted by Minecraft streamer TommyInnit, which could be part of the reason it got so many views.

Advertisement

2 — Pocket Rocket — 107.9 million views

The Pocket Rocket sound on TikTok had thousands of people going viral with their take on the popular trend, and Charli garnered over 100 million views for her simple but effective lip-sync of the track.

With over 10 million likes and 240,000 comments, it’s clear that this one was a big hit among fans.

1 — Vroom Vroom dance — 111.7 million views

For Charli’s most viewed video of 2021, she’s again doing what she does best, and flawlessly dancing to this routine choreographed by gwentakapu1.

Click here if TikTok doesn’t load

This addictive sound was a big hit on TikTok, and Charli posting her cover of the wildly popular dance only helped to go even more viral.

Advertisement

With the star still posting to TikTok regularly, fans are excited to see what 2022 could have in store both in terms of her content for the app, but also the external projects she’s working on.