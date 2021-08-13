Addison Rae spotted kissing rumoured boyfriend Omer Fedi by paparazzi

TikToker Addison Rae seems to have been spotted kissing her rumored boyfriend and guitarist Omer Fedi by paparazzi in Los Angeles.

The clip shows Fedi leaned into a car before the camera then reveals Rae is in the driver’s seat.

When Rae spots the paparazzi camera after Fedi pulls out of the car, she appears embarrassed and covered her face with her hand.

The paparazzi then follow Fedi as he leaves the car though he refuses to answer any questions about their possible relationship.

Since Rae’s well-publicized breakup with Bryce Hall, fans have often been keen to find out who the influencer might be dating. However, she has been coy posting a few stories on her Instagram including a silhouette.

Fedi is a musician, writer, and producer behind big hits such as Lil Nas X’s ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name.’ He’s currently been working with The Kid LAROI.

The rumors about Rae dating Fedi began after the musician shared that same silhouette video on his own story.

Rae had previously dated fellow TikTok Bryce Hall. Fans were very heavily invested in Rae and Hall’s past on-and-off relationship as one of the most popular TikTok couples. They even dubbed the relationship ‘Braddison’ but things all came to an end in March 2021.

There’s been a lot of speculation about why Hall might now be dating after he was spotted kissing Riley Hubatka in a vlog posted July 29.

It’s been a busy month for Rae as she is set to debut in her first Hollywood role as Padgett Sawyer in ‘He’s All That’, her makeup line moving to Sephora, as well as releasing a new EP.