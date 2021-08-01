Addison Rae fuels Omer Fedi dating rumors with cryptic video

Fans think that TikTok sensation Addison Rae could be dating guitarist and producer Omer Fedi, after the pair posted the same video of two shadows to their Instagram stories.

TikTokers Addison Rae and Bryce Hall, often referred to together as ‘Braddison,’ were once one of the most popular couples on the app. Fans were thoroughly invested in their on-again-off-again relationship, but they ended up breaking things off in March after deciding it would be best if they part ways.

Since then, fans of the stars have been keeping a close eye on their love lives to see if anyone new comes into the picture.

Some think that Bryce could be dating influencer Riley Hubatka after they kissed in one of his recent vlogs.

But it seems that Bryce isn’t the only one finding new developments in his love life, as Addison has fuelled rumors that she’s seeing someone new with a cryptic video.

On July 30, the star posted an Instagram story that appeared to show two people embracing each other by a window, with their shadows projected onto the wall.

The clip was only short, and had music playing in the background.

People immediately theorized that Addison was one of the figures, and got to work trying to figure out who the second party could be.

Shortly after, guitarist and songwriter Omer Fedi reposted the video to his own Instagram story, making fans think that he was the other person in the clip.

Rumors about the pair first started in June after they attended an MGK pop-up concert, and although this video seems to imply that something more is going on between the two, they have yet to explicitly confirm or deny whether they are in a relationship.

Some have called Omer a “downgrade” from Bryce, whereas others have supported the star and called out those being hateful about people’s appearances.

With the video being posted publicly to both of their stories, it may be that there’s more Instagram content to come from the pair in the coming weeks.