Olivia Rodrigo shuts down “stupid” rumors about Driver’s License and Sabrina Carpenter

Olivia Rodrigo is hitting back at rumors that her hit song ‘Driver’s License’ is secretly a diss track about a beef between herself and Sabrina Carpenter.

Olivia Rodrigo is one of the biggest pop icons in music right now. Her best-known song, Driver’s License, went viral on TikTok earlier this year, and her subsequent ‘SOUR’ album was met with critical acclaim (although her merch wasn’t).

However, Rodrigo wasn’t always a musical superstar; the ‘Good 4 u’ singer is also a Disney actress, having starred in ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ alongside co-star Joshua Bassett.

It was heavily speculated that Bassett and Rodrigo were romantically involved, although neither party spilled the beans. When Driver’s License released, though, Bassett was seen with fellow Disney actress Sabrina Carpenter, prompting fans to spread rumors that a lyric in Rodrigo’s breakup anthem was hitting out at Carpenter.

Advertisement

Carpenter later released a song called ‘Skins’ which seemed to include a lyric clapping back at Rodrigo’s track — although she later denied that this was the case.

Read More: Olivia Rodrigo explains how Selena Gomez helped her after branching out from Disney

Months later, Rodrigo has officially addressed the situation, stating in an interview with Variety that she’s tired of the constant speculation surrounding Driver’s License and her fake beef with Carpenter.

“I put it out not knowing that it would get that reaction, so it was really strange when it did,” she said of the song. “I just remember everyone being so weird and speculative about stuff they had no idea about.”

Advertisement

“I don’t really subscribe to hating other women because of boys,” she continued. “I think that’s so stupid, and I really resent that narrative that was being tossed around.”

Well folks, there you have it; Rodrigo is not here for the rumors about herself and Sabrina Carpenter beefing over Joshua Bassett — something Bassett himself has previously denied.