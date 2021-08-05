Netflix trailer drops for ‘He’s All That’ with Addison Rae, features Kourtney Kardashian

The upcoming movie He’s All That starring Addison Rae has just released its first full-trailer showcasing Rae’s acting, drama, and a surprise cameo from Kourtney Kardashian.

The trailer debuted on August 4 and is the first full-length trailer for the movie that stars the TikTok sensation Rae. Rae has previously expressed that’s she’s nervous about the film but has hit back at people who have criticized her acting skills.

Rae, when interviewed about the film, said, “I’m a little nervous but I did my very best and that’s all I can do.” Hitting back at criticism of her role in the film, Rae insisted all she could do is “work that much harder to get people to take you seriously.”

As the trailer shows, the film follows Padget Sawyer, played by Rae, who is a popular girl at her high school with a big following on social media. After a messy breakup, she decided to accept a challenge to makeover someone at the school and make them the next prom king.

The catch? Rae’s character has to make over Cameron Kweller, played by Tanner Buchanan, who is one of the least popular kids in school.

Billed as a romantic comedy, it wouldn’t surprise viewers that things become a little more complicated between the pair as sparks soon fly.

The trailer also reveals a surprise cameo with Kourtney Kardashian who appears halfway through the trailer.

Kardashian can be seen being asked “who’s the new guy” by a character off-screen to which she replies, “a little scruffy but cute”. It’s unknown who Kardashian will be playing in the movie, but potentially just a cameo as herself.

The film is a gender-swapped remake of the popular 1990s film ‘She’s All That’ and the trailer even features a cover of Sixpence None the Richer’s hit song ‘Kiss Me’ from the original film.

Rachael Leigh Cook, who starred as the female lead in the original film, is back playing Rae’s character’s mother. It has been confirmed that Cook’s characters in both films aren’t related.

Where to watch Addison Rae in He’s All That

He’s All That starring Rae will debut on Netflix on August 27. The movie is exclusive to Netflix, so there won’t be any big-screen release.