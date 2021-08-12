When will you be able to buy Addison Rae’s Item Beauty at Sephora?

TikToker Addison Rae announced that her cosmetic brand ‘ITEM beauty’ is launching at Sephora on August 19. Rae, who co-founded the company, announced the move first through an Instagram post.

Rae also promoted the move in her Instagram stories as well as on Sephora’s own Instagram account where the influencer told fans what her favorite products were.

Addison said she was “so so excited” about the move. The TikToker said she started the brand because she wanted to create “clean, easy to use products that are part of your everyday, essential makeup routine.”

The announcement of the move to Sephora came a year after ITEM beauty was launched, which Rae teased at the time through a tweet with a link posted to the website.

She said her favorite items from the collection were the “one-hit mist,” the “moisturizing lip oil or lip quip,” and the “eyelash snack.”

How much is ITEM beauty?

A majority of Rae’s products range between $10 and $20 meaning they are a relatively affordable option for many of her fans.

On their website it says, ITEM beauty is not about comparing yourself to others, but owning your look and loving what you see in the mirror.”

The announcement hints at a very busy August 2021 for Rae with her new Netflix movie out on August 27, an upcoming EP out soon, and now a significant step for her makeup brand.

How to buy Addison Rae’s ‘ITEM beauty’ at Sephora

If you want a full breakdown of the different products available through Rae’s brand, click the link here. However if you want to buy through Sephora, you’ll just have to wait.

Sephora is a French multinational retailer of personal care and beauty products and features over 3000 brands.

In 2018, they had over 430 stores across North America and it’s likely that Rae’s new brand will be in many of them as well as available through Sephora’s website.

If you’re the forgetful type, Rae posted a countdown on her story until the launch that people can click on in order to remind them.

The brand will launch on Sephora on August 19. You can currently buy from ITEM beauty on its website.