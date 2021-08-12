Addison Rae interview on Jimmy Kimmel mocked as “boring” and “torture”

An Addison Rae interview on the Jimmy Kimmel Live show with David Spade is being mocked online, as people describe it interview as “horrible”, “boring” and even “torture.”

The interview, which was hosted by David Spade, was posted on August 11, as Rae discussed her upcoming movie ‘He’s All That’, her meeting Spade at a wrestling match, and her friendship with Kourtney Kardashian.

The interview has received overwhelmingly negative response, however. Some accused Rae of “overacting” in order to appear “quirky” and misusing the word “literally.” One person even went to the extreme to say “interviews with rocks that were more interesting.”

Several of the comments accused Rae of being “disrespectful” after she admitted she didn’t know who David Spade was when they’d first met at a Conor McGregor concert. Rae also failed to remember Spade’s niece Beatrix who was a fan of Rae.

However, others were more positive – despite being drowned out in the comments, complimenting “she’s so beautiful” while and sympathetic about the latex dress she was wearing: “I hope her skin can breathe in that dress.”

Spade, who replaced host Jimmy Kimmel for the night, is an actor and stand-up comedian. He is known for his roles in films like ‘Grown Ups’, ‘The Emperor’s New Groove’, and he was a cast member of Saturday Night Live in the 1990s.

Addison Rae on ‘He’s All That’

Rae spilled some behind-the-scenes details about her upcoming film ‘He’s All That’. The actress said that Kourtney Kardashian ended up joining the film after the producers asked Rae if any friends of hers were up for having a role in the film.

Rae said her response was “we have to get Kourtney in this movie” and described the experience as “awesome.”

She also talked about a time her Dad tasered himself in her car when asked about an old tweet of hers.

I have a taser in my car and my dad just accidentally tazed himself with it — Addison Rae (@whoisaddison) March 3, 2021

Rae explained she had been given the taser by her security and put it in her car door. Her Dad was then “digging for something” before accidentally grabbing it and “literally tasering himself.

Her first reaction she said “was to burst out laughing” before checking her Dad was okay. She confirmed her Dad was okay and even joked at the time about tasering Rae back. She said the whole episode was a “weird moment.”

A tough month of criticism for Addison Rae

The influencer has faced criticism in recent weeks for her acting skills after new clips and a trailer for Rae’s new film ‘He’s All That’ was released.

She was also criticized for a reporting role she took at the UFC and later faced backlash for approaching former President Donald Trump. Rae has since avoided questions on the subject.

However she has continued to be busy working on a new EP and of course, ‘He’s All That’.