The Rizzler explains origin story of the ‘Rizz face’ on Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon

TikTok’s The Rizzler made millions of fans laugh from his ‘Rizz face’ tutorial on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The Rizzler, whose real name is Christian Joseph, has gained 1M TikTok followers since he and his dad launched their account on the popular social media platform.

While his quick-wit and funny personality has caught the attention of many, The Rizzler is best known for his ‘Rizz face.’

On Monday, October 28, The Rizzler appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Like many other appearances, the third-grader was joined by TikTokers A.J. and Big Justice.

Though the trio often have their fans laughing from their authentic humor, it was The Rizzler who stole the show with Fallon. During his appearance, the social media star not only explained to Fallon how his iconic Rizz face originated, but he also gave him a personal tutorial on how to make it.

“You’re known for the Rizz face,” said Fallon. “What’s the story behind [it]?”

The Rizzler responded: “So, basically, one day, I came home from school, and I was like, ‘Dad, I want to make a video,'” he told Fallon. “And I was like, ‘This is how to do the Rizz Face,’ and then I just did it. That’s it.”

Fallon proceeded to ask The Rizzler how to make his iconic facial expression. As the social media star showed him how to make the perfect Rizz face, the audience burst with laughter.

Following his appearance on the Tonight Show, The Rizzler shared a clip of the Rizz face’s origin story to TikTok where he’s gained nearly 11M views.

Many fans commented in disbelief of The Rizzler and his charm, while one commented how happy they were that trending topics on the internet are being highlighted on TV. “Memes going on big talk shows, we are SO back,” they wrote.

Jimmy Fallon isn’t the only celebrity who The Rizzler has recently joined forces with. This summer, Twitch streamer Jynxzi made The Rizzler gag during a buffalo wing taste test. And, this October, he played in a celebrity basketball game at Madison Square Garden.