KSI accepts Conor McGregor fight challenge after “disgrace” UFC star insults his music

YouTube star KSI is taking shots at MMA legend Conor McGregor after the Irish fighter claimed he’d pummel the influencer all because of his “bullsh*t” song, ‘Thick of It.’

KSI is in the midst of an unexpected feud with one of the greatest names in combat sports, but it’s just the latest in a series of incidents stemming from the YouTuber’s involvement in Lunchly.

Shortly after promoting the Lunchables competitor alongside Logan Paul and MrBeast, KSI released his new song, ‘Thick of It’ — and it’s safe to say that the track hasn’t been well-received.

KSI has come under fire from the entirety of the internet as listeners slam the song, which has been compared to something players would hear in Fortnite.

Just about everyone who’s anyone has trolled KSI over the track, including the likes of IShowSpeed, Drake, and now, Conor McGregor, who claimed in an interview that he’d “fight him for that bulls**t song he released alone!”

KSI was quick to clap back at McGregor on Twitter, where he called the fighter an “idiot.” Four days later, Misfits Boxing presenter Biel caught up with the YouTuber, who had some strong words for McGregor.

“I feel like he’s a disgrace to the whole of Ireland,” KSI said. “A disgrace to his family, and, I don’t know — it’s embarrassing. I think he’s an embarrassment. …He is nothing right now, and he’s just waltzing about like he’s the sh*t, when he isn’t.”

That’s not all; KSI also accepted Conor’s apparent offer to fight him, saying he wants to take “big fights” in 2025.

However, he doesn’t believe that McGregor will actually take the fight, saying it’s “just not gonna happen” and calling the Irishman a “pointless human being” who’s “wasting everyone’s time.”

KSI is far from the only influencer to beef with McGregor. In fact, KSI’s number one rival, Jake Paul, has been vying for a match with McGregor for years — but, despite his attempts to goad him, nothing has come of it.

