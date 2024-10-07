Logan Paul criticized for leaking TommyInnit DMs as viral “beef” gets personal

Logan Paul has been widely mocked for leaking old direct messages from TommyInnit, after the Minecraft YouTuber called out the WWE star for advertising Prime while talking to Donald Trump about Gaza.

Back in June, Logan Paul had former President Donald Trump on his IMPAULSIVE podcast where the two discussed everything from aliens to boxing, and at some point, ‘The Maverick’ asked for Trump’s thoughts on Gaza.

In the video, Logan advertised Prime after hearing from Trump about the conflict. The segment is part of the same timestamp on YouTube – which TommyInnit called out.

On October 4, Tommy posted a screenshot of the video and the timestamp along with the caption, “right I’m done,” indicating he had lost respect for Logan.

In response, Logan shared DMs from TommyInnit where he supported him in his boxing match against Dillon Danis back in October 2023. In the messages, Tommy also asked to phone Logan and speak with him, but didn’t receive a response.

“That offline glaze tho,” Paul mocked.

Users were unimpressed with the leaks, however, and were quick to let him know it.

“Dude these are from a year ago. What does this prove?” streamer Jack Manifold asked.

“Bro this is from a year ago he clearly hates ur ass now,” blasted another, while another response said, “That’s a year ago. You’re annoying now.”

The feud didn’t stop there. TommyInnit shot back over the leaked DMs: “If the same week I had a daughter I also lost to a beef with TommyInnit I would kill myself.”

“Tommy is lashing out because I’ve been neglecting him. Sorry I didn’t chill with you buddy,” Logan countered, sharing more DMs.

In four screenshots, Tommy repeatedly asked Logan for advice, wanting to hang out, or speak with him. Each time, Paul either put it off, didn’t reply, or was too busy to collab.

Once again, Tommy had an answer: “Why do you keep posting private messages of me being kind to you. Are you stupid?”

This feud is just the latest in a series of controversies involving Logan Paul and Prime just after the birth of his daughter.

In late September, Logan and his fiance, Nina Agdal, welcomed their first child into the world and shortly after she was born, he started fighting with boxer Ryan Garcia in the comments despite offering congratulations.