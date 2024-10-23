TikTok tradwife Gretchen Adler responds to SNL’s “hilarious” parody of her

SNL recently parodied some of the most popular influencers and trends, including Gretchen Adler’s experience as a tradwife. After the skit went viral, Adler said she was happy that the show felt inspired to highlight her lifestyle.

NBC’s Saturday Night Live takes viral moments and parodies them with some of the funniest comedians in the business. During SNL’s episode on October 19, Heidi Gardner used TikTok’s Gretchen Adler’s real-life tradwife experience and turned it into a hilarious impression.

Adler is known to her 85K followers as ‘thehealthywife’ who makes her food from scratch, mostly with ingredients from the farm on which she lives.

Her lifestyle is that of a tradwife, which means she values traditional gender roles within her marriage and invests heavily in her stay-at-home life with her family.

Adler has even detailed how she slaughtered chickens from the farm — which SNL’s Gardner included in her tradwife parody of Adler.

During the skit, Gardner dressed as Adler, even including a similar ring that she wears. As the comedian massaged a slab of meat, she joked about how she planned to prepare her family’s dinner.

“Today my husband asked for beef tacos, and I didn’t want to let him down. So, I slaughtered our cow and picked the corn myself,” Gardner said.

After the sketch went viral, Adler said she was shocked by how spot-on the SNL parody was. “When I saw it, I mean, it was pretty much word-for-word things that I’ve said,” the tradwife stated.

“I thought it was pretty crazy that SNL was, I guess, reenacting what I do. It sounds funny, especially when you see the comedian do it, but I literally have videos where I talk about us slaughtering the chickens on the farm and then cooking it.

“I was shocked because they’re talking about the tradwife but then also, how they imitated my words, my kitchen, and my ring — it was hilarious.”

Adler added that she was overjoyed at how SNL highlighted an “important role” in the household. “I think it’s great they’re bringing to light such an important role, which is the tradwife,” she said.

“Just making it more mainstream. There’s a whole movement of women that are interested in being tradwives… with social media, we’re able to see how many people are doing this.”

During the same SNL episode, comedians poked fun at other TikTok influencers like food critic Keith Lee, Twitch streamer Kai Cenat, and The Costco Guys.