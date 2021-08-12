 Khaby Lame accused of "body shaming" in resurfaced TikToks - Dexerto
Khaby Lame accused of “body shaming” in resurfaced TikToks

Published: 12/Aug/2021 11:48

by Georgina Smith
Khaby Lame appears in a TikTok
TikTok

Following his 100 million follower milestone, some users are accusing Khaby Lame of “body shaming” women in resurfaced TikToks.

In the past year, content creator Khaby Lame has seen a rapid rise in his TikTok follower count, which is looking to rival current most-followed TikToker Charli D’Amelio.

Khaby became the second person after Charli to hit the huge milestone of 100 million followers on August 9, and it’s looking like he won’t slow down any time soon.

Khaby Lame filming a TikTok
Khaby has become widely known on the app, with his videos scoring a crazy amount of views.

His recent content is mostly made up of him reacting to some of the internet’s weirdest life hacks, but after he reached his latest milestone, some TikTok users went looking through some of his older content.

Khaby is now being criticized by users who claim that he “body-shamed” women in several videos in which he either ‘Stitched’ or ‘Duetted’ another post on the platform.

@khaby.lame##duetto con @volive18 non puoi avere tutte eh ##foryoupage ##foryou ##comedy ##ironia♬ Like That (feat. Gucci Mane) – Doja Cat

Under one video from January 4, viewers have been leaving their thoughts. “Body shaming at its peak… smh,” one user wrote.

Comments under a TikTok by Khaby Lame

Others on Instagram tea page TikTokRoom echoed the same view, and compared the situation to a similar situation Charli D’Amelio had when she hit 100 million followers, where people accused her of being “ungrateful” after comments made in a YouTube video with her family.

Comments about a Khaby Lame TikTok

However, others defended the TikToker. “You guys are so dramatic,” one user wrote, “THIS WAS 8 MONTHS AGO. Trying to get him canceled as soon as he hits 100.”

Comments under a TikTok by Khaby Lame

Comments under a TikTok by Khaby Lame

Khaby has yet to respond to the backlash at the time of writing, but the controversy doesn’t seem to have made any noticeable dent in his follower count so far.

