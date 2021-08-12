Khaby Lame accused of “body shaming” in resurfaced TikToks

Following his 100 million follower milestone, some users are accusing Khaby Lame of “body shaming” women in resurfaced TikToks.

In the past year, content creator Khaby Lame has seen a rapid rise in his TikTok follower count, which is looking to rival current most-followed TikToker Charli D’Amelio.

Khaby became the second person after Charli to hit the huge milestone of 100 million followers on August 9, and it’s looking like he won’t slow down any time soon.

His recent content is mostly made up of him reacting to some of the internet’s weirdest life hacks, but after he reached his latest milestone, some TikTok users went looking through some of his older content.

Advertisement

Read More: Tana Mongeau spills about that Bryce Hall and Ari Aguirre kiss

Khaby is now being criticized by users who claim that he “body-shamed” women in several videos in which he either ‘Stitched’ or ‘Duetted’ another post on the platform.

Click here if TikTok doesn’t load

Under one video from January 4, viewers have been leaving their thoughts. “Body shaming at its peak… smh,” one user wrote.

Others on Instagram tea page TikTokRoom echoed the same view, and compared the situation to a similar situation Charli D’Amelio had when she hit 100 million followers, where people accused her of being “ungrateful” after comments made in a YouTube video with her family.

However, others defended the TikToker. “You guys are so dramatic,” one user wrote, “THIS WAS 8 MONTHS AGO. Trying to get him canceled as soon as he hits 100.”

Advertisement

Khaby has yet to respond to the backlash at the time of writing, but the controversy doesn’t seem to have made any noticeable dent in his follower count so far.