Rapper Lil Tjay calls out “racist” Adin Ross over drug accusations

Lil Tjay, the rapper behind songs such as Calling My Phone and Pop Out, has slammed Adin Ross as “racist,” after the Kick streamer accused him of using drugs.

Late on November 5, Adin Ross posted a screenshot of a series of messages between himself and Lil Tjay – real name Tione Jayden Merritt – on Instagram.

Tjay said: “D**k sucker … lol you two … Imma show you lil n****s.” This was directed at both Adin and Kai Cenat, who is currently doing a subathon to reclaim his crown as the most-subscribed streamer on Twitch.

Adin responded to Tjay’s messages, saying that Tjay is “tweaking” and that he and Kai “always show you love.”

He finished his response by telling Tjay to “stop taking them percs [percocets]” as they’re “f**king with your head.”

Tjay followed up with a video response to Adin, clearly disgruntled by the accusation.

“I don’t take percs,” he said. “I don’t take drugs. I might sip a little lean now and then, but actually less than you! F**king racist … I look like I take percs because I’m black, right?”

He went on to say that he sent Adin a voice note calling him a “culture vulture” but Adin said he wouldn’t watch it because he was watching the election coverage – where he was thanked by Dana White for his contributions to assisting Trump’s campaign.

He finished by saying, “you telling me I need to stop taking percs is racist to me.”

At the time of writing, neither Adin nor Kai have responded to Tjay’s accusations.

Kai is deep into his ‘Mafiathon’ now, and even had another rapper, Kodak Black, in his stream on November 5 – and Kodak was also accused of taking drugs during the stream.