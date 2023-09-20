Best players for each EA FC 24 Evolution: Relentless Winger, Founders, more

Evolution is a new feature in EA FC 24 that makes upgrading cards in Ultimate Team possible. Here are the best choices for each current Evolution.

A steep power curve makes using bronze, silver, or gold cards nearly impossible in Ultimate Team once TOTW items or promo players steadily improve throughout the year. It’s especially frustrating when one of your favorite players falls out of the meta when new cards outperform them in every category.

That’s where Evolutions come in, which allow players to upgrade individual attributes, including shooting, physical, defending, pace, passing, and dribbling, by completing objectives themed around that area or spending UT Coins or FC Points.

Evolutions are season-based and limited for a certain amount of time. The feature is also non-repeatable, so you want to make sure you use the best possible option for all five available Evolutions.

Best players for each EA FC 24 Evolution

It’s important to note that not every player in Ultimate Team is eligible for upgrades. Each Evolution requires a certain list of requirements. If you need the requirements for all five active Evolutions, make sure to check out our full guide.

The attributes below are what the card will look like after a level 2 Evolution. With that out of the way, here are the best Evolution options.

Welcome to Evolutions

Welcome to Evolutions awards a basic upgrade of +1 to passing, dribbling, physicality, pace, and overall rating.

This Evolution has an extremely broad range of requirements, so it comes down to personal preference for who you want to receive the upgrade.

Pacey Protector

Pacey Protector awards +15 pace, +6 passing, +3 defending, +5 physicality, and +2 overall rating. Here are our choices for the best candidates to receive a substantial upgrade.

Joel Matip (Liverpool)

Level 2 Evolution attributes:

PAC: 76

SHO: 46

PAS: 73

DRI: 70

DEF: 84

PHY: 82

2. Giorgio Chiellini (LAFC)

Level 2 Evolution attributes:

PAC: 79

SHO: 46

PAS: 66

DRI: 58

DEF: 84

PHY: 87

3. Victor Lindelof (Man U)

Level 2 Evolution attributes:

PAC: 74

SHO: 51

PAS: 79

DRI: 72

DEF: 84

PHY: 81

4. Kurt Zouma (West Ham)

Level 2 Evolution attributes:

PAC: 76

SHO: 51

PAS: 67

DRI: 56

DEF: 82

PHY: 88

Relentless Winger

Relentless Winger awards the Relentless Playstyle, +4 pace, +7 shooting, +7 passing, +7 dribbling, amd the RW alternate position.

Ansu Fati (Barcelona)

PAC: 93

SHO: 83

PAS: 79

DRI: 88

DEF: 30

PHY: 53

Skills: 4

Weak Foot: 4

2. Naomie Feller (Real Madrid)

PAC: 95

SHO: 84

PAS: 77

DRI: 88

DEF: 34

PHY: 75

Skills: 3

Weak Foot: 3

3. Steven Bergwijn (Ajax)

PAC: 87

SHO: 84

PAS: 81

DRI: 88

DEF: 42

PHY: 71

Skills: 4

Weak Foot: 2

4. Ryan Kent (Fenerbache)

PAC: 93

SHO: 75

PAS: 79

DRI: 88

DEF: 42

PHY: 64

Skills: 4

Weak Foot: 5

Golden Glow Up Pt. 1

The Golden Glow Up Evolution offers +5 pace, +16 shooting, +14 passing, +16 dribbling, +15 defending, and +12 physicality.

Gori (Espanyol)

PAC: 78

SHO: 72

PAS: 77

DRI: 83

DEF: 72

PHY: 70

Skills: 3

Weak Foot: 4

2. Bruno Jordao (Wolves)

PAC: 70

SHO: 72

PAS: 77

DRI: 84

DEF: 67

PHY: 73

Skills: 3

Weak Foot: 3

Golden Glow Up Pt. 2

The Golden Glow Up Pt. 2 Evolution grants +1 pace, +3 shooting, +3 passing, +3 dribbling, +3 defending, +3 physicality.

Ryan Gravenberch (Liverpool)

PAC: 73

SHO: 79

PAS: 81

DRI: 86

DEF: 71

PHY: 75

Skills: 4

Weak Foot: 4

2. Marcel Sabitzer (Borussia Dortmund)

PAC: 70

SHO: 84

PAS: 83

DRI: 83

DEF: 75

PHY: 78

Skills: 3

Weak Foot: 4

3. Davide Frattesi (Inter)

PAC: 80

SHO: 74

PAS: 81

DRI: 84

DEF: 71

PHY: 73

Skills: 3

Weak Foot: 4

That’s everything we know about Evolutions. For more, check out the rest of our EA FC 24 coverage.