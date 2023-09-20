EA FC 24 pack animations for boards & walkouts explained

A new year of Ultimate Team means a new set of pack animations. So, here’s how you’ll know if you’ve packed a top player in EA FC 24 and if they’ll have a walkout.

Over the past decade of Ultimate Team, EA SPORTS have constantly been tweaking the pack animations.

Originally, you had no indication of whether or not you’d be getting someone good until the pack opened in full, but they’ve dropped hints ever since. Eagle-eyed players have noted that lights and fireworks around the pack will be different and the key indicator in telling whether or not you’ve got a walkout or special card.

With EA SPORTS FC on the horizon, those animations have been changed once again – with players now having the ability to get double walkouts. So, here’s what you need to look out for.

EA FC 24 pack animations: How to tell if you’ve got a good card/player

This year, when you open a pack, there is no tunnel that’ll go down, getting hints about who is about to pop out. Instead, you’ll get a flash of lights to the side of the screen.

FUT guru and Twitch streamer Nofil Khan noted that the prominence of the lights holds the key to telling if you’ve got something good.

In the case of players who are 83-85 rated, you’ll be able to spot two little lights on the right-hand side. They’ll be barely visible, but they’ll be there.

For players above that, including 86+ rated walkouts, these lights will be a bit more visible – and there will be an additional solid bright line as the position and club are revealed.

If there is no light at all, well, sorry to say, but you’ll be getting a low-rated card.

These animations could change a little throughout the year as more promo cards are introduced, but for now, just keep an eye on the right-hand side of the screen.

