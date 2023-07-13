How to play EA SPORTS FC early access: EA play trial explained

Just can’t wait for the official release of EA SPORTS FC? EA’s early access program allows you to test the pitch before the crowd arrives with EA Play. Our guide will tell you everything you need to know to get hands-on with the football sim title ahead of release.

Ardent supporters of EA Sports FC, are excited for the annual football refresh. This time though, EA’s offering will not be coming in the form of FIFA 24, it will be through the rebranded EA SPORTS FC title – due to EA’s license agreement with FIFA coming to an end.

The good news is, you don’t have to wait until the official release date to start scoring your goals in this new chapter in football sim history. EA Play trial offers an incredible opportunity to take a sneak peek into EA Sports FC, giving you a head start on your competition in the game.

Contents

How to play EA FC24 early access

The first step in accessing EA SPORTS FC early access is to become an official EA Play subscriber.

The subscription-based service allows you to play EA games days before their official release. It’s available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via Origin and Steam.

Here are the specific instructions you’ll need to follow to complete this task:

Head to the official EA Play website and click on Join Now – you can do so by following this link. You must now select your platform of choice: PlayStation, Xbox, Steam, or the EA App. Depending on the platform, you’ll then need to select the type of subscription you want. Once you’ve done that, follow the on-screen instructions and voila, you’re now part of the EA Play community!

How to download EA SPORTS FC trial

To download the EA SPORTS FC trial from the EA Play Hub, you need to go to your console’s store and search for EA Play Hub.

Then, download and install it and you’ll find EA SPORTS FC ready to download under the ‘Game Trials’ section in the EA PLAY hub once it goes live.

Remember that the trial version of EA SPORTS FC typically has a time limit – usually around 10 hours – so make sure to use your time wisely!

EA SPORTS FC EA Play early access tips

Given how limited the EA SPORTS FC trial is going to be, you’ll need to manage your time with it wisely. Most players use it as a chance to get ahead of day-one buyers and make massive stacks of coins as a result. Given that Ultimate Team is still in EA SPORTS FC, it’s worth bearing all this, and more, in mind.

Use the Companion App alongside your game

It doesn’t eat up any additional time to do so, and you can use it to track transfer listings in Ultimate Team and allow you to multitask and get more out of your EA SPORTS FC trial.

Do your SBCs

Unless you’re new to EA SPORTS FC, the concept of Squad Building Challenges should be a familiar one, and you should be well-versed in the art. So rifle through them as fast as you can to get early coins and also pack players to either invest or sell immediately.

Manage your time

As mentioned before, the trial version of EA SPORTS FC usually caps at around 10 hours, so plan your playtime wisely. If you’re an Ultimate Team person, then spend the whole 10 hours there or if you like your offline modes, then head over to the Career Mode and any other content the game has to offer.

EA SPORTS FC is certainly going to be an interesting step forward for EA and its take on simulated football. For all the latest news and content, we have tons of other articles to browse:

