Battlefield 2042 EA Play: How to Watch, leaks, rumors & what to expect

With the rest of Battlefield 2042’s multiplayer scheduled to be revealed at EA Play 2021, it’s key you’re aware of when to tune in and what you can expect from DICE during the show.

After releasing an incredible Battlefield 2042 reveal trailer on June 9, DICE announced that their blockbuster FPS title would be releasing on October 22, 2021.

Although the devs unveiled various features including Specialists, weapon mechanics, and the title’s set of dynamic maps, they kept a few huge details under wraps.

This included two of Battlefield 2042’s game modes, one called ‘Hazard Zone’ and another mystery multiplayer experience that DICE is saving for the EA Play showcase.

Advertisement

So, the question is, what are these secret modes, and do the devs have any other surprises for fans at the July event?

Battlefield 2042 EA Play event: How to watch & schedule

If you’re tuning into EA Play for Battlefield 2042, there’s only two key dates and times you need to remember.

These being the ‘The Future of First-Person Shooters’ show and the EA Play Live main presentation. You can check out the exact schedule for these events below:

EA Play schedule for Battlefield 2042

July 8 at 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET : The Future of First-Person Shooters

at / : The Future of First-Person Shooters July 22 at 10:00 am PT/ 1:00 pm ET: EA Play Live main presentation

How to watch

The show will be streamed on EA’s YouTube and Twitch channel, so just make sure you tune in on time for all the Battlefield news.

It’s likely EA will save their biggest reveal for the main presentation on July 22, so make sure you’ve marked your calendar so you don’t miss out!

Advertisement

Battlefield 2042 EA Play: What to expect

Although DICE has showcased their 128 player ‘All-Out Warfare’ mode, fans are still waiting for information on ‘Hazard Zone’ and ‘Redacted’. These two multiplayer experiences are expected to be the focus of the EA Play event.

Battlefield 2042 leaks

While no official information has been released about these mystery game modes, a set of leaks has given us some hints about what we can expect.

Reliable gaming insider and leaker Tom Henderson has revealed he’s heard ‘Hazard Zone’ will not be a traditional battle royale, instead, it’ll be incredibly similar to Escape From Tarkov. This means it’ll still appeal to the BR players who love the intense and high-stakes gameplay of a single life mode.

Advertisement

On top of this, ‘Hazard Zone’ will be Battlefield 2042’s free-to-play experience and will support up to 100 players in a single match.

When it comes to ‘Redacted’, the devs have described it as “a love letter to our core fans… discover unexpected battles and enter the wide universe of Battlefield.”

According to Henderson, his sources have suggested that ‘Redacted’ or the ‘Battlefield hub’ will be the ultimate sandbox experience. The mode will allow players to utilize various weapons and vehicles from past Battlefield titles against each other.

Read More: Dr Disrespect already has a big problem with Battlefield 2042

Not only that, ‘Redacted’ will include remastered maps from the previous games, giving players a wide variety of locations to battle across.

Advertisement

It’s worth noting, Henderson has reiterated that fans should take these leaks with a grain of salt, as very little has been information has been fully confirmed.

So, there you have it, that’s everything we expect to hear about Battlefield 2042 at the upcoming EA Play event. Let’s hope the devs don’t disappoint and we finally get to find out what the other two multiplayer experiences have in store for us.