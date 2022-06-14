FIFA 22 finally gets EA Play access release date

EA Play members will soon be able to pick up FIFA 22 completely free once the game arrives to EA’s subscription service.

Football fans who haven’t yet tried out the latest installment of EA Sport’s flagship franchise will have a chance to do so for completely free very soon.

The game is officially headed to EA Play, the subscription-based service for Xbox and PlayStation, later on in June.

Here’s exactly when it will arrive, and what other bonuses members can look forward to.

When will FIFA 22 be on EA Play?

According to a release from EA Play, FIFA 22 will be available on the streaming service starting on June 23, 2022. But, free access to the football sim isn’t all members will be getting.

There will also be recurring member-only rewards, including VOLTA Apparel, VOLTA COINS, Ultimate Team Seasonal XP Boosts to level up faster and Stadium Sets.

Not only that, but if you do join EA Play, you’ll also be able to save 10% on FIFA 23’s digital edition when that game comes out as well. Here’s a guide on how it works.

However, FIFA 23 is still a good way off, and there are plenty of Ultimate Team promos on the schedule for the current title.

So, if you’ve been waiting for the right time to hop into your FIFA 22 campaign, this just might be it, as a slew of other new players are sure to join with the game on EA Play as well.