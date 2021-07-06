Apex Legends EA Play Live 2021: How to watch, schedule, what to expect

Apex Legends will have a showcase at EA Play 2021, set to reveal “what’s next” for Respawn’s flagship battle royale game. Here’s everything you need to know to see all the announcements, and what to expect from the livestream.

Apex Legends Season 9 is now coming to an end, with Season 10 fast-approaching, expected to start on August 3.

This timing lines up nicely with EA Play Live in July, which is where we can expect to see information about the new Season, and new content and features Respawn are working on.

Apex Legends will also feature on the ‘Future of FPS’ show, alongside Battlefield 2042. Here’s everything you need to know about Apex at EA Play 2021.

Advertisement

How to watch EA Play Live: Apex Legends

You can catch all the action from EA Play live on EA’s official Twitch and YouTube channel.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

EA Play schedule 2021

Date and time EA Play show name Details July 8 / 1PM ET The Future of First-Person Shooters What’s expected? Apex Legends game director and Respawn founder Vince Zampella will talk about Apex Legends, joined by Battlefield 2042 developers. July 13 / 1PM ET EA Independent Studios What’s expected? Josef Fares and Guhu Bala speakers. July 19 / 7PM ET Madden NFL 2022 All Access What’s expected? Madden trailer and new features revealed. July 20 / 1PM ET More EA SPORTS What’s expected? EA promise to “highlight an extremely cool new addition to an extremely popular and long-running EA Sports franchise” July 22 / 1PM ET EA Play Live What’s expected? EA Play Live main show – 40 minutes featuring Apex Legends and Battlefield 2042.

When is Apex Legends on at EA Play live 2021?

First up is ‘The Future of FPS’ show on July 8, starting at 10AM PT / 1PM ET / 6pm BST.

EA has confirmed that Vince Zampella, founder of Respawn, and Chad Grenier, Apex Game Director, will discuss what to expect from Apex Legends in the EA Play Live event. They will also talk about the future of FPS games alongside DICE’s GM Oskar Gabrielson and DICE LA’s GM Christian Grass, makers of Battlefield 2042.

Then, on July 22, there will be a 40-minute presentation for EA Play live 2021, also at 10AM PT / 1PM ET / 6pm BST. This show “will feature what’s next for games like Battlefield 2042 and Apex Legends.”

Advertisement

Read More: FIFA 22 at EA Play Live 2021

So, what could they show off for Apex?

What to expect for Apex at EA Play Live

Season 10

Season 10 is right around the corner for Apex, so we can assume that there will be lots of focus on the new season during EA Play live.

That might include the reveal for a new Legend, who there have been some leaks about already – including some lore.

As for what else could be announced, we can only speculate. Leakers have also identified a new game mode, but it’s still in development, and so might not be ready in time for Season 10.

Cross-progression?

Cross-progression remains one of the most highly requested features for Apex Legends. Respawn have responded on numerous occasions, each time saying that they are working on cross-progression, but it might take a while.

Advertisement

Perhaps we can hope for an update or announcement regarding cross-progression at EA Play Live 2021.

Next-gen upgrade

In 2020, EA said that Apex Legends would get a proper next-gen upgrade for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S in 2021. So far, we haven’t heard anything this year about the upgrade or when it will be happening.

EA Play Live would be the obvious place for this announcement, so we’re expecting to hear some news about what players on the newest consoles can expect from an Apex upgrade.

Apex Legends Mobile

Something that’s almost certain to be talked about is Apex Legends Mobile. This is actually a totally separate game to the standard Apex Legends on PC, consoles and Switch, and is already available in closed-beta in some countries.

Advertisement

We expect more details about release dates and content coming to Apex Mobile will be announced at EA Play Live.

Stay tuned for updates on Apex Legends from EA Play Live, and follow on Twitter @alphaINTEL for updates from the event.