EA FC 24 Pundit Picks: Anthony Gordon SBC revealed

EA FC 24 introduced Pundit Picks as a new player program. Here is everything you need to know about the Ultimate Team SBCs and how to complete them.

Ultimate Team fans have had plenty of content to get excited about. Centurions Team 2 featured several standout superstars, such as Kevin De Bruyne, Eusebio, and Aitana Bonmati. And if that wasn’t enough, EA treated fans with a Nico Barella SBC and exciting new Evolution options over the weekend.

The devs didn’t stop there and revealed an outline of new content coming in the pipeline—one of which being Pundit Picks, which rewards players for standout performances across Europe.

Let’s jump right into what fans can expect from the new player program.

What is EA FC 24 Pundit Picks?

Pundit Picks is a monthly program alternating between Premier League and La Liga.

In a blog post, EA explained: “The Pundit Pick is not a traditional Player of the Match or Player of the Month award. Instead, pundits can choose their pick to celebrate the player’s achievements from a particular match. Whether they’ve been shining on the pitch, showing out as an unsung hero all season, or they simply deserve the spotlight.”

After the pundits select a winner, the player receives an SBC two to three days following the broadcast.

EA FC 24 Anthony Gordon SBC requirements and solutions

Sky Sports Pundit Jamie Carragher selected Newscatle’s Anthony Gordon as the first winner after scoring the game-winning goal against Arsenal.

The Anthony Gordon SBC requires two squads to complete. Here are the requirements for both.

England

Number of players from England: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

Number of players in the squad: 11

Segment cost: Around 22,500 coins

Premier League

Number of players from Premier League: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Number of players in the squad: 11

Segment cost: Around 47,000 coins

And here are the solutions for both squads.

England

Dali (82 OVR)

Hatch (82 OVR)

Prasnikar (82 OVR)

Sane (84 OVR)

Raphina (84 OVR)

Frimpong (83 OVR)

Krieger (82 OVR)

Wilson (82 OVR)

Mac Allister (82 OVR)

Fernandez (83 OVR)

Sanchez (82 OVR)

Premier League

Di Lorenzo (85 OVR)

Rodriguez (83 OVR)

Orban (83 OVR)

Asensio (83 OVR)

Kolo Muani (84 OVR)

Gilles (83 OVR)

Coman (85 OVR)

Llorente (84 OVR)

Raphina (84 OVR)

Freigang (83 OVR)

Fernandez (83 OVR)

In total, expect to pay approximately 310,000 Coins (per FUTBIN) for the Pundit Picks Anthony Gordon SBC, but that could change depending on market fluctuation.

This SBC will expire on November 20, 2023.

