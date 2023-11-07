EA FC 24 Pundit Picks: Anthony Gordon SBC revealed
EA FC 24 introduced Pundit Picks as a new player program. Here is everything you need to know about the Ultimate Team SBCs and how to complete them.
Ultimate Team fans have had plenty of content to get excited about. Centurions Team 2 featured several standout superstars, such as Kevin De Bruyne, Eusebio, and Aitana Bonmati. And if that wasn’t enough, EA treated fans with a Nico Barella SBC and exciting new Evolution options over the weekend.
The devs didn’t stop there and revealed an outline of new content coming in the pipeline—one of which being Pundit Picks, which rewards players for standout performances across Europe.
Let’s jump right into what fans can expect from the new player program.
What is EA FC 24 Pundit Picks?
Pundit Picks is a monthly program alternating between Premier League and La Liga.
In a blog post, EA explained: “The Pundit Pick is not a traditional Player of the Match or Player of the Month award. Instead, pundits can choose their pick to celebrate the player’s achievements from a particular match. Whether they’ve been shining on the pitch, showing out as an unsung hero all season, or they simply deserve the spotlight.”
After the pundits select a winner, the player receives an SBC two to three days following the broadcast.
EA FC 24 Anthony Gordon SBC requirements and solutions
Sky Sports Pundit Jamie Carragher selected Newscatle’s Anthony Gordon as the first winner after scoring the game-winning goal against Arsenal.
The Anthony Gordon SBC requires two squads to complete. Here are the requirements for both.
England
- Number of players from England: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 83
- Number of players in the squad: 11
Segment cost: Around 22,500 coins
Premier League
- Number of players from Premier League: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 84
- Number of players in the squad: 11
Segment cost: Around 47,000 coins
And here are the solutions for both squads.
England
- Dali (82 OVR)
- Hatch (82 OVR)
- Prasnikar (82 OVR)
- Sane (84 OVR)
- Raphina (84 OVR)
- Frimpong (83 OVR)
- Krieger (82 OVR)
- Wilson (82 OVR)
- Mac Allister (82 OVR)
- Fernandez (83 OVR)
- Sanchez (82 OVR)
Premier League
- Di Lorenzo (85 OVR)
- Rodriguez (83 OVR)
- Orban (83 OVR)
- Asensio (83 OVR)
- Kolo Muani (84 OVR)
- Gilles (83 OVR)
- Coman (85 OVR)
- Llorente (84 OVR)
- Raphina (84 OVR)
- Freigang (83 OVR)
- Fernandez (83 OVR)
In total, expect to pay approximately 310,000 Coins (per FUTBIN) for the Pundit Picks Anthony Gordon SBC, but that could change depending on market fluctuation.
This SBC will expire on November 20, 2023.
Be sure to check out more of Dexerto’s EA Sports FC 24 content.
