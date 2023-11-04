EA FC 24: How to complete Centurions Nicolo Barella SBC – Solution & cost

Here’s a look at how FUT players can complete the Centurions Nicolo Barella SBC in EA FC 24.

On November 4, EA Sports continued to Centurions promo in Football Ultimate Team with yet another Squad Building Challenge.

This one featured an 88 OVR Centurions card of Inter Milan CM Nicolo Barella as the prize, one with 3-Star Skill Moves and Weak Foot.

Keep reading to learn how to complete the Centurions Nicolo Barella SBC in EA FC 24, including requirements and solutions.

Article continues after ad

EA Sports

SBC Requirements

Four teams must be completed to finish the Centurions Nicolo Barella SBC in EA FC 24.

Here’s a look at all the requirements for the four:

Article continues after ad

Italy

Italy players: Min. 1

Team Overall Rating: Min. 83

Reward: Small Electrum Players Pack

Serie A

Serie A players: Min. 1

Team Overall Rating: Min. 84

Reward: Small Gold Players Pack

Top Form

TOTW players: Min. 1

Team Overall Rating: Min. 86

Reward: Prime Electrum Players Pack

87-Rated Squad

LaLiga players: Min. 1

Team Overall Rating: Min. 87

Reward: Rare Mixed Players Pack

All four require 11 players.

How to complete SBC

Here are solutions for the Centurions Nicolo Barella SBC in EA FC 24:

Italy

CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)

CB Willi Orban (83 OVR)

LB Luke Shaw (83 OVR)

ST Sebastian Haller (83 OVR)

CAM Marco Reus (83 OVR)

CDM Martina Rosucci (83 OVR)

LB Giulia Gwinn (83 OVR)

CDM Marcelo Brozovic (83 OVR)

ST Patrik Schick (83 OVR)

LB Leila Ouahabi (82 OVR)

CAM Gaetane Thiney (82 OVR)

This segment of the Centurions Barella SBC will cost around 12,000 Coins.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Serie A

GK Emiliano Martinez (85 OVR)

CDM Koke (84 OVR)

CAM Thomas Muller (84 OVR)

CAM Julian Brandt (84 OVR)

CB Chris Smalling (84 OVR)

CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR)

LW Caitlin Foord (84 OVR)

CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)

CDM Marcelo Brozovic (83 OVR)

LB Luke Shaw (83 OVR)

CAM Gaetane Thiney (82 OVR)

This part will cost about 32,000 Coins.

Top Form

TOTW CM Luis Alberto (87 OVR)

LB Fridolina Rolfo (87 OVR)

GK Gianluigi Donnarumma (87 OVR)

CAM Lina Magull (87 OVR)

CM Lindsay Horan (86 OVR)

CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR)

CB Kalidou Koulibaly (84 OVR)

CDM Koke (84 OVR)

CAM Julian Brandt (84 OVR)

CAM James Maddison (84 OVR)

GK Bella Bixby (84 OVR)

Expect to pay 115,000 Coins here.

87-Rated Squad

CB Irene Paredes (88 OVR)

CAM Bruno Fernandes (88 OVR)

CM Bernardo Silva (88 OVR)

CDM Joshua Kimmich (88 OVR)

GK Mike Maignan (87 OVR)

CB Alessandro Bastoni (85 OVR)

ST Rachel Daly (85 OVR)

GK Manuela Zinsberger (85 OVR)

CB Millie Bright (85 OVR)

LW Phil Foden (85 OVR)

CB Aymeric Laporte (85 OVR)

This segment will cost around 150,000 Coins.

In total, expect to pay approximately 310,000 Coins (per FUTBIN) for the Centurions Nicolo Barella SBC, but that could change depending on market fluctuation.

Article continues after ad

This SBC will expire on November 18, 2023.

Be sure to check out more of Dexerto’s EA Sports FC 24 content.

EA FC 24 best camera settings | EA FC 24 Evolutions explained | Best Tactical Vision in EA FC 24 Career Mode | Best EA FC 24 PlayStyles in Ultimate Team ranked | EA FC 24 Celebrations: Controls guide | Top 50 best funny EA FC 24 team names | Will EA SPORTS FC 24 be free to play? | Will EA FC 24 have real players and teams?