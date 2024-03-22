EA FC 24: How to complete Ultimate Birthday Teji Savanier Objectives challenge

Here’s a look at what EA FC 24 players need to do in order to complete the Ultimate Birthday Teji Savanier Objectives challenge.

The second week of EA FC 24 Ultimate Birthday content went live on March 22, one that featured some heavy hitters. Marco Reus, Phil Foden, Jordi Alba, and Leon Goretzka were among the cards added in Week 2.

Additionally, the EA team also dropped an 88 OVR card of French midfielder Teji Savanier, one with seven PlayStyles, and 5-Star Skill Moves and Weak Foot attributes.

Here’s a look at how to complete the Objectives challenge.

Full list of EA FC 24 Savanier Objectives

There are four separate challenges players will need to achieve to complete the EA FC 24 Ultimate Birthday Teji Savanier Objectives challenge. FC 24 players must grind in Squad Battles or Rivals/Champions to get each one done.

Here are the four Objectives:

Play 7 – Play seven matches in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (reward is 80+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack)

– Play seven matches in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (reward is 80+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack) Assistance Needed – Assist four goals using Midfielders in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) (reward is 81+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack)

– Assist four goals using Midfielders in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) (reward is 81+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack) Precision – Score five goals using players from France in Squad Battles matches on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) (rewards are 500 XP and 82+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack)

– Score five goals using players from France in Squad Battles matches on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) (rewards are 500 XP and 82+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack) Win 5 – Win five matches in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) while having min. three Ligue 1 players in your starting 11 (rewards are 500 XP and 83+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack)

Those who complete all four will receive an 88 OVR Ultimate Birthday Falcao card.

Tips for completing Savanier Objectives

Realistically, this challenge shouldn’t be too difficult to complete.

Since there are several notable Frenchmen playing in the Ligue 1, including Wissam Ben Yedder, Martin Terrier, Kolo Muani, Alexandre Lacazette, and Kylian Mbappe, there are many options for players with differing budgets.

Aside from that, just get games in and make sure to have the midfielders set up plays.

This set of Objectives will expire on March 29.

