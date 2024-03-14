EA FC 24: How to complete Ultimate Birthday Kolo Muani Objectives challenge

Here’s how to complete the Ultimate Birthday Kolo Muani Objectives challenge in EA FC 24.

The fifth season of EA FC 24 kicked off on March 14 and arguably the biggest reward of the bunch came by way of a special Objectives challenge.

A 90 OVR Ultimate Birthday card of Kolo Muani went live, one with 4-Star Skill Moves, 5-Star Weak Foot, and 95 Pace. But, it’ll take some grinding in order to get Muani.

Here’s a look at the Objectives.

EA Sports

Full list of EA FC 24 Kolo Muani Objectives

There are seven separate challenges players will need to achieve to complete the EA FC 24 Ultimate Birthday Kolo Muani Objectives challenge. FC 24 players must grind in Squad Battles or Rivals/Champions to get each one done.

Here are the seven Objectives:

Spanish Wall – Concede two or less goals per match in four separate Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro difficulty with Ultimate Team Hector Bellerin in your starting 11 (rewards are 500 XP and 80+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack)

– Concede two or less goals per match in four separate Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro difficulty with Ultimate Team Hector Bellerin in your starting 11 (rewards are 500 XP and 80+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack) Clear Vision – Assist three goals using Ultimate Birthday Hector Bellerin in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (rewards are 500 XP and 80+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack)

– Assist three goals using Ultimate Birthday Hector Bellerin in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (rewards are 500 XP and 80+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack) Midfield Magic – Play three separate Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro difficulty while having Ultimate Birthday Weston McKennie in your starting 11 (rewards are 500 XP and 83+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack

– Play three separate Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro difficulty while having Ultimate Birthday Weston McKennie in your starting 11 (rewards are 500 XP and 83+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack Team Player – Score and assist in two separate Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro difficulty using Ultimate Birthday Weston McKennie (rewards are 500 XP and 83+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack)

– Score and assist in two separate Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro difficulty using Ultimate Birthday Weston McKennie (rewards are 500 XP and 83+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack) Italian Three – Play three separate Squad Battles matches (or Rivals/Champions) on min. Semi-Pro difficulty while having any version of Ultimate Birthday Insigne in your starting 11 (rewards are 500 XP and 84+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack)

– Play three separate Squad Battles matches (or Rivals/Champions) on min. Semi-Pro difficulty while having any version of Ultimate Birthday Insigne in your starting 11 (rewards are 500 XP and 84+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack) Classy Finish – Score six goals using any version of Ultimate Birthday Insigne in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (rewards are 500 XP and 84+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack)

– Score six goals using any version of Ultimate Birthday Insigne in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (rewards are 500 XP and 84+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack) Perfect Trio – Play 15 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro difficulty while having Ultimate Team Bellerin, McKennie, and Insigne in your starting 11 (rewards are 500 XP and 85+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack)

Those who complete all seven will receive the 90 OVR Ultimate Birthday Kolo Muani.

Tips for completing Kolo Muani Objectives

In order to complete this set of Objectives, three specific Ultimate Birthday cards are required. All three can be obtained in the Season 5 FUT reward path.

Bellerin is unlocked at Level 10, while McKennie can be obtained at Level 20. Lorenzo Insigne, meanwhile, is unlocked at Level 30.

Once those three are unlocked, simply grind to complete the challenge in Squad Battles. However, this process can begin once Bellerin is unlocked. It’s advisable to do this, as the XP earned from this challenge can be used to get McKennie and Insigne.

This set of Objectives will expire on April 25.

