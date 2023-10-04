EA FC 24 devs tease how “next level” Evolutions will shake up Ultimate Team meta

The Evolutions feature is one of the biggest new additions in this year’s Ultimate Team, and the devs have teased that there are more upgrades to come that could have a huge impact on the meta.

EA FC 24 Ultimate Team looks drastically different from the mode has players have grown to love. While staples like Divison Rivals and FUT Champs are back again, an overhauled menu and the arrival of women’s players has kept things fresh.

Another one of the biggest additions in this year’s Ultimate Team is the Evolution upgrades, allowing fans to take their favorite low-rated cards and boost their stats by ticking off objectives. The feature has been well-received, and managers are spending hours choosing the best player for each Evolution.

In an exclusive interview with Dexerto, EA FC 24‘s Senior Producer, Garreth Reeder, explained where the concept came from and how he thinks that Evolutions will drastically alter Ultimate Team for the better.

“A lot of it came from ‘hey, how can we give Ultimate Team fans more customization and personalization of what their Ultimate Team could be?'” said Reeder. “We’ve got 30 leagues that we support, thousands and thousands of players, so it’s a really exciting way for people pick a favorite league or player or nation, put them into Evolutions, and upgrade them in ways they never would have before.”

EA SPORTS EA FC 24’s Evolutions let you upgrade your own cards.

The community has already begun picking out the low-rated Bronze cards that would benefit most from the Evoltions release so far. Reeder went on to say that the team plans to crack things up a notch with future upgrades.

“The next level that’s going to be amazing as we start doing more and more Evolutions, is the ability for people to take Evolved players and keep going with them, by putting them into new Evolutions,” he said.

He also added that with more Evolutions in the works that will allow fans to put cards they have already upgraded back in for another round, the EA FC 24 Ultimate Team meta should be more varied than ever before:

“We’re going to get so much diversity of players that we never would have expected to see at that high end of the progression curve.”

Evolutions is certainly one of the features that has EA FC 24 Ultimate Team players most interested this year. Only time will what kinds of insane cards will be dominating matches come the end of the season.

