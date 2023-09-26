Best Premier League wonderkids in EA FC 24 Career Mode with high potential

EA FC 24’s Career Mode managers looking for Premier League wonderkids are in luck. Here are the best 60 young players playing in the English top flight in EA FC 24 – with the highest potential.

Jumping into EA FC 24’s Career Mode, the Premier League emerges as a goldmine of young, thrilling talents.

Whether you’re managing a small club with tight purse strings or commanding the financial might of Todd Boehly’s Chelsea, there’s a young star ready to shine under your guidance. The league houses players who – with the right nurturing – are on the brink of becoming the next big names in English football. For instance, Ryan Gravenberch, whose high ceiling at Liverpool hints at a bright future, or Noni Madueke, who’s predicted to make waves at Chelsea in the coming seasons.

This list is a mix of diamonds in the rough ready to skyrocket in value and skill, embodying the bright future of the EPL. Their potential is a beckoning call for managers eager to carve out a winning legacy.

EA FC 24 Career Mode: Best Premier League young players with high potential

EA SPORTS Buying young players early could see you develop the next Erling Haaland in your Career Mode.

Below, we have the best young players you can sign, and – courtesy of the EA FC database – we have their age, overall rating, potential, value, and when their contract runs out in Career Mode.

Name Age Overall Rating Potential Team & Contract Value Wage B. Saka 21 86 90 Arsenal (2018 ~ 2027) €99M €150K R. Højlund 20 76 89 Manchester United (2023 ~ 2028) €18M €72K J. Gvardiol 21 82 88 Manchester City (2023 ~ 2028) €44.5M €95K Alejandro Garnacho 19 75 88 Manchester United (2021 ~ 2028) €13.5M €54K Ansu Fati 20 78 88 Brighton & Hove Albion (Jun 30, 2024 On Loan) €31M €95K R. Gravenberch 21 79 87 Liverpool (2023 ~ 2028) €39.5M €76K R. Lavia 19 73 86 Chelsea (2023 ~ 2030) €7M €32K Stefan Bajcetic 18 72 86 Liverpool (2021 ~ 2027) €5M €15K R. Lewis 18 73 86 Manchester City (2022 ~ 2028) €7M €20K D. Udogie 20 77 86 Tottenham Hotspur (2022 ~ 2027) €22M €46K E. Ferguson 18 74 86 Brighton & Hove Albion (2021 ~ 2028) €10M €26K N. Madueke 21 77 85 Chelsea (2023 ~ 2030) €23.5M €72K M. Caicedo 21 80 85 Chelsea (2023 ~ 2031) €29.5M €71K M. Gusto 20 76 85 Chelsea (2023 ~ 2030) €15.5M €53K H. Elliott 20 77 85 Liverpool (2019 ~ 2027) €23M €65K B. Doak 17 63 85 Liverpool (2022 ~ 2026) €1.5M €4K J. Doku 21 77 85 Manchester City (2023 ~ 2028) €23.5M €73K L. Miley 17 63 85 Newcastle United (2023 ~ 2024) €1.5M €2K A. Veliz 19 75 85 Tottenham Hotspur (2023 ~ 2029) €12M €41K Matheus França 19 68 85 Crystal Palace (2023 ~ 2028) €3.1M €9K B. Verbruggen 20 75 85 Brighton & Hove Albion (2023 ~ 2028) €10.5M €30K M. Kerkez 19 75 85 AFC Bournemouth (2023 ~ 2027) €11.5M €20K C. Chukwuemeka 19 65 84 Chelsea (2022 ~ 2028) €1.8M €12K L. Colwill 20 74 84 Chelsea (2020 ~ 2029) €8.5M €47K Deivid Washington 18 67 84 Chelsea (2023 ~ 2030) €2.6M €12K J. Branthwaite 21 72 84 Everton (2020 ~ 2025) €5.5M €18K A. Diallo 20 74 84 Manchester United (2021 ~ 2025) €9.5M €63K D. Gore 18 61 84 Manchester United (2021 ~ 2024) €1M €5K K. Mainoo 18 62 84 Manchester United (2022 ~ 2028) €1.2M €4K Andrey Santos 19 70 84 Nottingham Forest (Jun 30, 2024 On Loan) €3.8M €25K L. Harris 18 61 84 Fulham (2022 ~ 2025) €1M €4K J. Trafford 20 71 84 Burnley (2023 ~ 2028) €4M €14K L. Koleosho 18 67 84 Burnley (2023 ~ 2027) €2.6M €5K M. Olise 21 78 84 Crystal Palace (2021 ~ 2027) €22.5M €35K A. Scott 19 72 84 AFC Bournemouth (2023 ~ 2028) €5.5M €18K I. Maatsen 21 74 83 Chelsea (2018 ~ 2024) €9M €47K A. Broja 21 75 83 Chelsea (2020 ~ 2028) €12.5M €64K L. Ugochukwu 19 73 83 Chelsea (2023 ~ 2030) €6.5M €37K A. Onana 21 76 83 Everton (2022 ~ 2027) €14.5M €25K Y. Chermiti 19 72 83 Everton (2023 ~ 2027) €5M €18K C. Bradley 19 69 83 Liverpool (2020 ~ 2024) €3.2M €18K T. Livramento 20 74 83 Newcastle United (2023 ~ 2028) €9M €47K João Pedro 21 73 83 Brighton & Hove Albion (2023 ~ 2028) €7M €44K N. Patterson 21 72 82 Everton (2022 ~ 2027) €5M €18K D. Sarmiento 20 67 82 Manchester City (2021 ~ 2026) €2.5M €26K F. Pellistri 21 71 82 Manchester United (2020 ~ 2025) €4.2M €45K E. Anderson 20 72 82 Newcastle United (2019 ~ 2026) €5M €43K L. Hall 18 66 82 Newcastle United (Jun 30, 2024 On Loan) €2.1M €6K A. Elanga 21 73 82 Nottingham Forest (2023 ~ 2028) €7M €38K A. Phillips 18 60 82 Tottenham Hotspur (2023 ~ 2028) €750K €3K S. Moore 17 61 82 West Ham United (2023 ~ 2026) €1M €1K Fábio Silva 20 73 82 Wolverhampton Wanderers (2020 ~ 2025) €6.5M €38K Hugo Bueno 20 72 82 Wolverhampton Wanderers (2021 ~ 2026) €4.9M €26K E. González 18 62 82 Wolverhampton Wanderers (2023 ~ 2029) €1.1M €4K B. Traore 20 67 82 Sheffield United (2023 ~ 2027) €2.5M €10K A. Ramsey 20 70 82 Burnley (2023 ~ 2028) €3.8M €18K J. Enciso 19 70 82 Brighton & Hove Albion (2022 ~ 2026) €3.8M €21K S. Adingra 21 73 82 Brighton & Hove Albion (2022 ~ 2026) €7M €40K F. Buonanotte 18 69 82 Brighton & Hove Albion (2023 ~ 2026) €3.2M €11K C. Baleba 19 69 82 Brighton & Hove Albion (2023 ~ 2028) €3.3M €18K

Now that you’re clued up on the promising young faces in the Premier League, it’s your turn to dive into the transfer market and start building your dream squad. Get out there, snap up some of these promising talents, and start your journey towards creating a formidable team that could dominate the league for years to come.

So, there you have it! Those are the top 60 wonderkids we have identified in the EA FC 24 database, and luckily for you, there’s a wide variety of players for all different budgets.

Check out more of our EA SPORTS FC 24 guides below:

