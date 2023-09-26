Best Premier League wonderkids in EA FC 24 Career Mode with high potential
EA FC 24’s Career Mode managers looking for Premier League wonderkids are in luck. Here are the best 60 young players playing in the English top flight in EA FC 24 – with the highest potential.
Jumping into EA FC 24’s Career Mode, the Premier League emerges as a goldmine of young, thrilling talents.
Whether you’re managing a small club with tight purse strings or commanding the financial might of Todd Boehly’s Chelsea, there’s a young star ready to shine under your guidance. The league houses players who – with the right nurturing – are on the brink of becoming the next big names in English football. For instance, Ryan Gravenberch, whose high ceiling at Liverpool hints at a bright future, or Noni Madueke, who’s predicted to make waves at Chelsea in the coming seasons.
This list is a mix of diamonds in the rough ready to skyrocket in value and skill, embodying the bright future of the EPL. Their potential is a beckoning call for managers eager to carve out a winning legacy.
EA FC 24 Career Mode: Best Premier League young players with high potential
Below, we have the best young players you can sign, and – courtesy of the EA FC database – we have their age, overall rating, potential, value, and when their contract runs out in Career Mode.
|Name
|Age
|Overall Rating
|Potential
|Team & Contract
|Value
|Wage
|B. Saka
|21
|86
|90
|Arsenal (2018 ~ 2027)
|€99M
|€150K
|R. Højlund
|20
|76
|89
|Manchester United (2023 ~ 2028)
|€18M
|€72K
|J. Gvardiol
|21
|82
|88
|Manchester City (2023 ~ 2028)
|€44.5M
|€95K
|Alejandro Garnacho
|19
|75
|88
|Manchester United (2021 ~ 2028)
|€13.5M
|€54K
|Ansu Fati
|20
|78
|88
|Brighton & Hove Albion (Jun 30, 2024 On Loan)
|€31M
|€95K
|R. Gravenberch
|21
|79
|87
|Liverpool (2023 ~ 2028)
|€39.5M
|€76K
|R. Lavia
|19
|73
|86
|Chelsea (2023 ~ 2030)
|€7M
|€32K
|Stefan Bajcetic
|18
|72
|86
|Liverpool (2021 ~ 2027)
|€5M
|€15K
|R. Lewis
|18
|73
|86
|Manchester City (2022 ~ 2028)
|€7M
|€20K
|D. Udogie
|20
|77
|86
|Tottenham Hotspur (2022 ~ 2027)
|€22M
|€46K
|E. Ferguson
|18
|74
|86
|Brighton & Hove Albion (2021 ~ 2028)
|€10M
|€26K
|N. Madueke
|21
|77
|85
|Chelsea (2023 ~ 2030)
|€23.5M
|€72K
|M. Caicedo
|21
|80
|85
|Chelsea (2023 ~ 2031)
|€29.5M
|€71K
|M. Gusto
|20
|76
|85
|Chelsea (2023 ~ 2030)
|€15.5M
|€53K
|H. Elliott
|20
|77
|85
|Liverpool (2019 ~ 2027)
|€23M
|€65K
|B. Doak
|17
|63
|85
|Liverpool (2022 ~ 2026)
|€1.5M
|€4K
|J. Doku
|21
|77
|85
|Manchester City (2023 ~ 2028)
|€23.5M
|€73K
|L. Miley
|17
|63
|85
|Newcastle United (2023 ~ 2024)
|€1.5M
|€2K
|A. Veliz
|19
|75
|85
|Tottenham Hotspur (2023 ~ 2029)
|€12M
|€41K
|Matheus França
|19
|68
|85
|Crystal Palace (2023 ~ 2028)
|€3.1M
|€9K
|B. Verbruggen
|20
|75
|85
|Brighton & Hove Albion (2023 ~ 2028)
|€10.5M
|€30K
|M. Kerkez
|19
|75
|85
|AFC Bournemouth (2023 ~ 2027)
|€11.5M
|€20K
|C. Chukwuemeka
|19
|65
|84
|Chelsea (2022 ~ 2028)
|€1.8M
|€12K
|L. Colwill
|20
|74
|84
|Chelsea (2020 ~ 2029)
|€8.5M
|€47K
|Deivid Washington
|18
|67
|84
|Chelsea (2023 ~ 2030)
|€2.6M
|€12K
|J. Branthwaite
|21
|72
|84
|Everton (2020 ~ 2025)
|€5.5M
|€18K
|A. Diallo
|20
|74
|84
|Manchester United (2021 ~ 2025)
|€9.5M
|€63K
|D. Gore
|18
|61
|84
|Manchester United (2021 ~ 2024)
|€1M
|€5K
|K. Mainoo
|18
|62
|84
|Manchester United (2022 ~ 2028)
|€1.2M
|€4K
|Andrey Santos
|19
|70
|84
|Nottingham Forest (Jun 30, 2024 On Loan)
|€3.8M
|€25K
|L. Harris
|18
|61
|84
|Fulham (2022 ~ 2025)
|€1M
|€4K
|J. Trafford
|20
|71
|84
|Burnley (2023 ~ 2028)
|€4M
|€14K
|L. Koleosho
|18
|67
|84
|Burnley (2023 ~ 2027)
|€2.6M
|€5K
|M. Olise
|21
|78
|84
|Crystal Palace (2021 ~ 2027)
|€22.5M
|€35K
|A. Scott
|19
|72
|84
|AFC Bournemouth (2023 ~ 2028)
|€5.5M
|€18K
|I. Maatsen
|21
|74
|83
|Chelsea (2018 ~ 2024)
|€9M
|€47K
|A. Broja
|21
|75
|83
|Chelsea (2020 ~ 2028)
|€12.5M
|€64K
|L. Ugochukwu
|19
|73
|83
|Chelsea (2023 ~ 2030)
|€6.5M
|€37K
|A. Onana
|21
|76
|83
|Everton (2022 ~ 2027)
|€14.5M
|€25K
|Y. Chermiti
|19
|72
|83
|Everton (2023 ~ 2027)
|€5M
|€18K
|C. Bradley
|19
|69
|83
|Liverpool (2020 ~ 2024)
|€3.2M
|€18K
|T. Livramento
|20
|74
|83
|Newcastle United (2023 ~ 2028)
|€9M
|€47K
|João Pedro
|21
|73
|83
|Brighton & Hove Albion (2023 ~ 2028)
|€7M
|€44K
|N. Patterson
|21
|72
|82
|Everton (2022 ~ 2027)
|€5M
|€18K
|D. Sarmiento
|20
|67
|82
|Manchester City (2021 ~ 2026)
|€2.5M
|€26K
|F. Pellistri
|21
|71
|82
|Manchester United (2020 ~ 2025)
|€4.2M
|€45K
|E. Anderson
|20
|72
|82
|Newcastle United (2019 ~ 2026)
|€5M
|€43K
|L. Hall
|18
|66
|82
|Newcastle United (Jun 30, 2024 On Loan)
|€2.1M
|€6K
|A. Elanga
|21
|73
|82
|Nottingham Forest (2023 ~ 2028)
|€7M
|€38K
|A. Phillips
|18
|60
|82
|Tottenham Hotspur (2023 ~ 2028)
|€750K
|€3K
|S. Moore
|17
|61
|82
|West Ham United (2023 ~ 2026)
|€1M
|€1K
|Fábio Silva
|20
|73
|82
|Wolverhampton Wanderers (2020 ~ 2025)
|€6.5M
|€38K
|Hugo Bueno
|20
|72
|82
|Wolverhampton Wanderers (2021 ~ 2026)
|€4.9M
|€26K
|E. González
|18
|62
|82
|Wolverhampton Wanderers (2023 ~ 2029)
|€1.1M
|€4K
|B. Traore
|20
|67
|82
|Sheffield United (2023 ~ 2027)
|€2.5M
|€10K
|A. Ramsey
|20
|70
|82
|Burnley (2023 ~ 2028)
|€3.8M
|€18K
|J. Enciso
|19
|70
|82
|Brighton & Hove Albion (2022 ~ 2026)
|€3.8M
|€21K
|S. Adingra
|21
|73
|82
|Brighton & Hove Albion (2022 ~ 2026)
|€7M
|€40K
|F. Buonanotte
|18
|69
|82
|Brighton & Hove Albion (2023 ~ 2026)
|€3.2M
|€11K
|C. Baleba
|19
|69
|82
|Brighton & Hove Albion (2023 ~ 2028)
|€3.3M
|€18K
Now that you’re clued up on the promising young faces in the Premier League, it’s your turn to dive into the transfer market and start building your dream squad. Get out there, snap up some of these promising talents, and start your journey towards creating a formidable team that could dominate the league for years to come.
So, there you have it! Those are the top 60 wonderkids we have identified in the EA FC 24 database, and luckily for you, there’s a wide variety of players for all different budgets.
Check out more of our EA SPORTS FC 24 guides below:
