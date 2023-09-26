GamingEA SPORTS FC

Best Premier League wonderkids in EA FC 24 Career Mode with high potential

gravenberch ea fc 24 young playersEA SPORTS

EA FC 24’s Career Mode managers looking for Premier League wonderkids are in luck. Here are the best 60 young players playing in the English top flight in EA FC 24 – with the highest potential.

Jumping into EA FC 24’s Career Mode, the Premier League emerges as a goldmine of young, thrilling talents.

Whether you’re managing a small club with tight purse strings or commanding the financial might of Todd Boehly’s Chelsea, there’s a young star ready to shine under your guidance. The league houses players who – with the right nurturing – are on the brink of becoming the next big names in English football. For instance, Ryan Gravenberch, whose high ceiling at Liverpool hints at a bright future, or Noni Madueke, who’s predicted to make waves at Chelsea in the coming seasons.

Article continues after ad

This list is a mix of diamonds in the rough ready to skyrocket in value and skill, embodying the bright future of the EPL. Their potential is a beckoning call for managers eager to carve out a winning legacy.

EA FC 24 Career Mode: Best Premier League young players with high potential

Erling Haaland in EA Sports FC 24EA SPORTS
Buying young players early could see you develop the next Erling Haaland in your Career Mode.

Below, we have the best young players you can sign, and – courtesy of the EA FC database – we have their age, overall rating, potential, value, and when their contract runs out in Career Mode.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.

NameAgeOverall RatingPotentialTeam & ContractValueWage
B. Saka218690Arsenal (2018 ~ 2027)€99M€150K
R. Højlund207689Manchester United (2023 ~ 2028)€18M€72K
J. Gvardiol218288Manchester City (2023 ~ 2028)€44.5M€95K
Alejandro Garnacho197588Manchester United (2021 ~ 2028)€13.5M€54K
Ansu Fati207888Brighton & Hove Albion (Jun 30, 2024 On Loan)€31M€95K
R. Gravenberch217987Liverpool (2023 ~ 2028)€39.5M€76K
R. Lavia197386Chelsea (2023 ~ 2030)€7M€32K
Stefan Bajcetic187286Liverpool (2021 ~ 2027)€5M€15K
R. Lewis187386Manchester City (2022 ~ 2028)€7M€20K
D. Udogie207786Tottenham Hotspur (2022 ~ 2027)€22M€46K
E. Ferguson187486Brighton & Hove Albion (2021 ~ 2028)€10M€26K
N. Madueke217785Chelsea (2023 ~ 2030)€23.5M€72K
M. Caicedo218085Chelsea (2023 ~ 2031)€29.5M€71K
M. Gusto207685Chelsea (2023 ~ 2030)€15.5M€53K
H. Elliott207785Liverpool (2019 ~ 2027)€23M€65K
B. Doak176385Liverpool (2022 ~ 2026)€1.5M€4K
J. Doku217785Manchester City (2023 ~ 2028)€23.5M€73K
L. Miley176385Newcastle United (2023 ~ 2024)€1.5M€2K
A. Veliz197585Tottenham Hotspur (2023 ~ 2029)€12M€41K
Matheus França196885Crystal Palace (2023 ~ 2028)€3.1M€9K
B. Verbruggen207585Brighton & Hove Albion (2023 ~ 2028)€10.5M€30K
M. Kerkez197585AFC Bournemouth (2023 ~ 2027)€11.5M€20K
C. Chukwuemeka196584Chelsea (2022 ~ 2028)€1.8M€12K
L. Colwill207484Chelsea (2020 ~ 2029)€8.5M€47K
Deivid Washington186784Chelsea (2023 ~ 2030)€2.6M€12K
J. Branthwaite217284Everton (2020 ~ 2025)€5.5M€18K
A. Diallo207484Manchester United (2021 ~ 2025)€9.5M€63K
D. Gore186184Manchester United (2021 ~ 2024)€1M€5K
K. Mainoo186284Manchester United (2022 ~ 2028)€1.2M€4K
Andrey Santos197084Nottingham Forest (Jun 30, 2024 On Loan)€3.8M€25K
L. Harris186184Fulham (2022 ~ 2025)€1M€4K
J. Trafford207184Burnley (2023 ~ 2028)€4M€14K
L. Koleosho186784Burnley (2023 ~ 2027)€2.6M€5K
M. Olise217884Crystal Palace (2021 ~ 2027)€22.5M€35K
A. Scott197284AFC Bournemouth (2023 ~ 2028)€5.5M€18K
I. Maatsen217483Chelsea (2018 ~ 2024)€9M€47K
A. Broja217583Chelsea (2020 ~ 2028)€12.5M€64K
L. Ugochukwu197383Chelsea (2023 ~ 2030)€6.5M€37K
A. Onana217683Everton (2022 ~ 2027)€14.5M€25K
Y. Chermiti197283Everton (2023 ~ 2027)€5M€18K
C. Bradley196983Liverpool (2020 ~ 2024)€3.2M€18K
T. Livramento207483Newcastle United (2023 ~ 2028)€9M€47K
João Pedro217383Brighton & Hove Albion (2023 ~ 2028)€7M€44K
N. Patterson217282Everton (2022 ~ 2027)€5M€18K
D. Sarmiento206782Manchester City (2021 ~ 2026)€2.5M€26K
F. Pellistri217182Manchester United (2020 ~ 2025)€4.2M€45K
E. Anderson207282Newcastle United (2019 ~ 2026)€5M€43K
L. Hall186682Newcastle United (Jun 30, 2024 On Loan)€2.1M€6K
A. Elanga217382Nottingham Forest (2023 ~ 2028)€7M€38K
A. Phillips186082Tottenham Hotspur (2023 ~ 2028)€750K€3K
S. Moore176182West Ham United (2023 ~ 2026)€1M€1K
Fábio Silva207382Wolverhampton Wanderers (2020 ~ 2025)€6.5M€38K
Hugo Bueno207282Wolverhampton Wanderers (2021 ~ 2026)€4.9M€26K
E. González186282Wolverhampton Wanderers (2023 ~ 2029)€1.1M€4K
B. Traore206782Sheffield United (2023 ~ 2027)€2.5M€10K
A. Ramsey207082Burnley (2023 ~ 2028)€3.8M€18K
J. Enciso197082Brighton & Hove Albion (2022 ~ 2026)€3.8M€21K
S. Adingra217382Brighton & Hove Albion (2022 ~ 2026)€7M€40K
F. Buonanotte186982Brighton & Hove Albion (2023 ~ 2026)€3.2M€11K
C. Baleba196982Brighton & Hove Albion (2023 ~ 2028)€3.3M€18K

Now that you’re clued up on the promising young faces in the Premier League, it’s your turn to dive into the transfer market and start building your dream squad. Get out there, snap up some of these promising talents, and start your journey towards creating a formidable team that could dominate the league for years to come.

Article continues after ad

So, there you have it! Those are the top 60 wonderkids we have identified in the EA FC 24 database, and luckily for you, there’s a wide variety of players for all different budgets.

Check out more of our EA SPORTS FC 24 guides below:

EA FC 24 Best Strikers | EA FC 24 Web App guide | EA FC 24 Best Young Players | EA FC 24 Best Defenders | EA FC 24 Evolutions | EA FC 24 Crossplay | All EA FC 24 Teams | EA FC 24 Best Midfielders | EA FC 24 Fastest Players | EA FC 24 Pepsi Promo | EA FC 24 FUT Heroes

Article continues after ad

Related Topics

EA FC 24