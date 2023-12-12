Capybaras are a new adorable critter you can find in Disney Dreamlight Valley and you may be wondering what their favorite food is in the game. So, here’s how to feed Capybaras in the cozy life-sim and what exactly you should give them.

Disney Dreamlight Valley is an immensely popular cozy game that allows players to live a fantasy life with all their favorite Disney and Pixar characters. There’s a lot of fantastic content to enjoy in the Valley, including creating tasty meals, going fishing, exploring the different areas, and just hanging out with your favorite characters.

The most recent A Rift in Time update has added even more to the title, including a brand new critter: the Capybara! These friendly animals can now be found in Disney Dreamlight Valley, and you can even feed them their favorite food.

So, here’s everything you need to know about how to feed Capybaras in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Gameloft Capybaras are new critters in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to feed Capybaras their favorite food in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Before you can feed a Capybara in the game, you’ll need to find one first and thankfully there are plenty of them roaming about in The Wild Tangle. You can find Capybaras specifically in the Grasslands, the Lagoon, the Promenade, and the Grove.

Once you’ve located one of the critters, you can walk towards them and give them their favorite food which is Cabbage. Unlike some other animals in the game, like Monkeys and Cobras, Capybaras are extremely friendly so approaching them is easy!

To obtain Cabbage, you can purchase Cabbage seeds from Goofy’s Stall in The Wild Tangle. Then you just need to plant the seeds, wait for an hour, and harvest them.

After you’ve fed Capybaras twice a day for 3 days, you’ll unlock them as a companion in Disney Dreamlight Valley!

That’s how to feed Capybaras in Disney Dreamlight Valley! For more content on the game, check out our guides below:

