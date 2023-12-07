Disney Dreamlight Valley Dunebopper: Where to find & how to catch

The Dunebopper is a slippery fish to catch in Disney Dreamlight Valley, and can be pretty elusive. So, here’s where to find the Dunebopper in Disney Dreamlight Valley, as well as how to catch the tricky creature.

There’s so much to do in Disney Dreamlight Valley’s first expansion, from welcoming new characters like Rapunzel, Gaston, and Eve to exploring all the new recipes added to the game. However, with new recipes and characters comes quests and added ingredients.

One such ingredient is the Dunebopper, a rather slippery fish that’s proven pretty elusive to many players. So, with that in mind, here’s where to find the Dunebopper and how to catch the brand-new fish.

Disney Dreamlight Valley Dunebopper location

Quick Tips / Gameloft

If you’re looking for the Dunebopper fish in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you’ll be able to find it in the Oasis on Eternity Isle.

It’ll cost 6,000 Mist to unlock the region, and you’ll need access to the Plains first. Once there, look in the water for blue ripples, the Dunebopper will be residing there.

How to catch the Dunebopper in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Once you manage to get into the Oasis on Eternity Isle, you’ll want to look out for those blue ripples in the water. When you see one, simply get out your fishing rod and cast the line out into the middle of the ripple.

Then, when it reacts, press the respective button and make sure you press the same button when the circle gets inside the highlighted marker. Repeat this, and the Dunebopper should appear. It may take a few tries, as you could catch a different Eternity Isle fish.

So, there you have it, that’s where to find and catch the Dunebopper fish in Disney Dreamlight Valley. While fishing around Eternity Isle, take a look at some of our other handy Disney Dreamlight Valley guides and content:

